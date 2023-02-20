Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023:
Alma I. Acuna Rivera, Sun Prairie, operating a motor vehicle without insurance Jan. 12, $124.
Marcos G. Castro, Sun Prairie, unreasonable and imprudent speed violation, $136.60; operating while suspended, $124; both occurred Jan. 22.
Lenis Centeno Alvarado, Madison, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Jan. 15, $124.
Justin C. Edwards, Windsor, non-registration of motor vehicle Jan. 8, $98.80.
Andre P. Hill Sr., Sun Prairie, non-registration of motor vehicle Jan. 9, $98.80.
Santana C. Jackson, Sun Prairie, underage drinking Jan. 13, $187.
Danielle J. Jaeger, Madison, failure to stop for flashing red traffic signal Jan. 17, $98.80.
Juarez A. Jairo, Madison, failure yield right-of-way making left turn Jan. 12, $98.80.
Jessica C. Jedlowski, Beaver Dam, unreasonable and imprudent speed violation Jan. 12, $136.60.
Jaylen V. Jenkins, Madison, possession of fewer than 25 grams of marijuana Jan. 19, $313.
Stephen M. Leach, Janesville, operating while suspended Jan. 4, $124.
Juvissa T. Marks, Madison, speeding on highway or street within city limits Jan. 17, $124.
Thomas R. McEssey, Madison, failure to report accident Dec. 31, dismissed.
Calvin E. McKinney, Portage, failure to yield right-of-way from stop sign Jan. 9, $98.80.
Aurora Meydin, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without insurance Jan. 14, $124.
Ryan J. Neu, Beaver Dam, failure to yield right-of-way making left turn, $98.80; failure to follow indicated turn, $98.80; both occurred Jan. 11.
Jacklyn A. Olson, Columbus, non-registration of motor vehicle Jan. 13, $98.80.
Cameron D. Pfeiffer, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits Jan. 14, $149.20.
Jacquada R. Pittman-Harris, Sun Prairie, disorderly conduct Nov. 14 2022, dismissed.
Monserrat C. Reed, Sun Prairie, disorderly conduct Jan. 3, $67.30.
Meilin C. Resler, Marshall, general equipment violation/Windshields-Tinting Critical Area Jan. 19, $98.80.
Gonzalo Ruiz-Gutierrez, Sun Prairie, operating left of center, $136.60; operating motor vehicle with blood-alcohol of .08 or more, dismissed; operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, $861; all occurred Jan. 19.
Aryanna D. Simandl, Windsor, violation of green traffic control signal Dec. 13, dismissed.
Taquirra S. Smith, Sun Prairie, non-registration of motor vehicle, $98.80; operating while suspended, $124; both occurred Jan. 8.
Ethan L. Steinhoff, Monona, improper stop at stop sign Jan. 22, $98.80.
Sisttakrit Vembakkam, Sun Prairie, reckless driving Nov. 29, 2022, dismissed.
Michael A. Waldschmidt, DeForest, operating motor vehicle without insurance Dec. 30, $124.
Danica E. Walters, Sun Prairie, failure to yield right-of-way making left turn Dec. 20, dismissed.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes
