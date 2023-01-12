Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023:
Municipal Court
Alexis Balmaceda Sotelo, Madison, operating motor vehicle after revocation Nov. 18, $124.
Martin G. Bobholz, Marshall, failure to follow indicated turnNov. 23, $98.80.
Devon J. Borck, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended Nov. 27, $124.
Lareissia Braxton, Sun Prairie, unauthorized presence on school grounds Dec. 10, $187.
Sigifredo Ceballos, Madison, deviating from designated lane Dec. 9, $98.80.
Derek P. Comstock, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Dec. 2, $124.
Andrew J. Drake, Sun Prairie, improper stop at stop sign Sept. 27, $98.80.
Jose A. Duarte-Alvarez, Marshall, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Nov. 20, $124.
Katherine L. Farmakes, Sun Prairie, failure to follow indicated turn Dec. 6, $98.80.
Jackson C. Gallus, Reedsburg, retail theft Nov. 11, dismissed.
Melannie Gloria, Waterloo, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Dec. 6, $124.
Moises M. Gutierrez, Marshall, retail theft Dec. 11, $187.
Jermaine E. Harris Jr., Fitchburg, operating after revocation Nov. 23, $124.
Kirsten L. Haukness Setz, Waterloo, disregard official sign Nov. 27, $98.80.
Keneshia D. Heard, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Nov. 26, $124.
Janiya S. Jackson, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits Nov. 7, $98.80.
Jeremy I. Johnson, Madison, reckless driving Oct. 29, $313.
Willie JH Jones Jr., Sun Prairie, owner’s liability/failure to stop after accident Nov. 25, $124.
Peighton Leigh Kiern, Wisconsin Dells, retail theft Nov. 11, dismissed.
Chelsey J. Killerlain, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without proof of insurance Dec. 8, $10.
Tyler W. Kluever, Madison, operating motor vehicle without insurance, $124; operating motor vehicle without valid driver’s license, $124; both occurred Nov. 26.
Kody L. Kvalheim, Sun Prairie, speeding in excess of posted limit Nov. 23, $98.80.
Ny S. Lofftin, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended Dec. 3, $124.
Sarina A. McCauley, Sun Prairie, retail theft Sept. 16, $187.
Emil Mezar, Sun Prairie, operating left of center Dec. 9, $136.60.
Raymond P. Miller, Sun Prairie, operating after revocation Nov. 17, $124.
Jadah P. Mims, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Nov. 15, $124.
Luis A. Noriega Barrera, Dundee Ill., operating while suspended Dec. 1 $98.80.
Francisco Ochoa-Rugama, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without valid driver’s license, dismissed; operating motor vehicle with blood-alcohol of .08 or more, dismissed; and, operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, $861; all occurred Nov. 23.
Forstina I. Okolo, Sun Prairie, unsafe backing Dec. 1, $98.80.
Alana M. Pierce, DeForest, failure to yield right-of-way from stop sign Nov. 2, dismissed.
Tyrone T. Poore Sr., Sun Prairie, retail theft Nov. 24. $187.
Jacinthe J. Potts, Cottage Grove, operating while suspended Nov. 24, $124.
Lisa M. Ramirez, Madison, owner’s liability-flee/elude officer Oct. 16, $439.
Suzanne E. Reynosa, Columbus, improper signal for stop or turn Dec. 13, $98.80.
Vincent A. Robinson, Sun Prairie, operating a motor vehicle without insurance Dec. 1, dismissed.
Mariam Sambou, Sun Prairie, retail theft Dec. 4, $187.
Nichole M. Schofell, Reedsburg, retail theft Nov. 11, $187.
Kross J. Scott, Sun Prairie, possession of drug paraphernalia by adult Nov. 26, $313.
Arijeta Sutaj Morina, Sun Prairie, improper signal for stop or turn Dec. 5, $98.80.
Tyreion S. Thomas, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended Dec. 2, $124.
Casey J. Thor, Sun Prairie, improper stop at stop sign Nov. 22, $98.80.
Nichole C. Wampole, Sun Prairie, retail theft Oct. 5, $187.
Donalvin C. Weatherby, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended Dec. 3, $124
Brice M. Willis, DeForest, operating after revocation Dec. 5, $187.
Christina K. Yoakum, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Nov. 23, $124.
Sarah H. Zickert, Sun Prairie, failure to yield right-of-way making left turn Dec. 6, $98.80.
Parking Court
Laura E. Clegg, Sun Prairie, snow emergency parking prohibited, $25.
Reyes T. Cuahuizo, Sun Prairie, snow emergency parking prohibited, three counts, $25.00 each.
Gilson Dutra, Bloomington, MN, snow emergency parking prohibited, $25.00.
Jessica D. Howard, Beaver Dam, no parking emergency snow route, $25.
Juvencio Martinez, Jr, Beloit, improper parking on/off roadwaySarah E. Meyer, Sun Prairie, snow emergency parking prohibited, $30.
Payne S. Nix, Sun Prairie, no parking emergency snow route, $25.
Tyler D. Potenberg, Sun Prairie, no parking emergency snow route, $25.
Logan R. Revels, Sun Prairie, no parking emergency snow route, two counts, $25 each.
Brendon C. Rhinehart, Grand Marsh, no parking emergency snow route, $25.
Ryan M. Roling, Sun Prairie, no parking emergency snow route, $25.
Katherine J. Schraith, Sun Prairie, snow emergency parking prohibited, $25.
Dontae L. Smith, Madison, no parking emergency snow route, $25.
Jordan L. Steinberg, Sun Prairie, no parking emergency snow route, $60.
Kasey Tecuanhuehue, Sun Prairie, snow emergency parking prohibited, $25.
Andrew P. Uttech, Dousman, snow emergency parking prohibited, $25.
Trinity H. Uttech, Sun Prairie, snow emergency parking prohibited, $25.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes