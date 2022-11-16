Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on the following dates:
Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022
Macaulay Aweke Jr., Sun Prairie, fair to yield right-of-way making left turn Oct. 4, $98.80.
Jeffrey S. Beaugrand, Waunakee, failure to follow indicated turn Oct. 11, $98.80.
August R. Blevins, Madison, improper signal for stop or turn Oct. 11, $98.80.
Robert E. Boals, Sun Prairie, hit and run property damage adjacent to highway Oct. 8, $187.
Isaiah A. Curtis, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without proof of insurance, $10.
Monica E. Daniel, Sun Prairie, speeding in excess of posted limit Oct. 5, $98.80.
Jordan J. Dominguez, Madison, operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, dismissed; operating with a detectable amount of a restricted controlled substance, $888; both occurred Sept. 18.
Garrett A. Frambach, Madison, speeding in excess of posted limit Oct. 5, $98.80.
Erin F. Goelden, Lake Mills, speeding in excess of posted limit Oct. 6, $124.
Matthew T. Helms, Dresden Tenn., hit and run unattended vehicle Sept. 17, $187; possession of drug paraphernalia by adult Sept. 22, $313.
Dashawn Hill, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended Oct. 2, $124.
Kadin L. Hoger, Marshall, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Sept. 29, $124.
Carl M. Krejcha III, Sun Prairie, failure to follow indicated turn Oct. 14, $98.80.
Jonathon A. Litterer, Sun Prairie, disorderly conduct Oct. 2, $187.
John M. Martin, Sun Prairie, improper stop at stop sign Oct. 3, $98.80.
Michael A. Meicher, Madison, unlawful trespass, $187; non-registration of motor vehicle. $98.80; both occurred Oct. 1.
Valvree T. Mosley, Madison, damage to property Sept. 26, $187.
Hamzah B. Nolley, Madison, unlawful trespass, $187; possession of drug paraphernalia by adult, $313; both occurred Oct. 1.
Kim M. Oxendine, Sun Prairie, failure to yield right-of-way making left turn Oct. 3, $98.80.
Khushwant Pahwa, Sun Prairie, improper stop at stop sign Oct. 3, $98.80.
Steffon J. Pate, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended Oct. 5, $124.
Jessica M. Peters, Sun Prairie, inattentive driving Oct. 6, $111.40.
Thomas S. Regan, Sun Prairie, failure to yield right-of-way making left turn Oct. 2, $98.80.
Kaitlynn M. Rehdantz, Sun Prairie, unsafe lane deviation, $98.80; auto following too closely, $124; auto following too closely, $121; all occurred Sept. 21.
Wilber Reyes Marin, McFarland, operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants Sept. 25, $861.
Barrett A. Rogge, West Salem, speeding in excess of posted limit Oct. 5, $98.80.
Jim J. Cuevas Rondon, Brooklyn Wis., improper signal for stop or turn Oct. 4, $124.
Jordan H. Ross, Madison, speeding on highway or street within city limits Oct. 4, $149.20.
Riley J. Stanek, Sum Prairie, failure to yield right-of way making left turn Sept. 28, $313.
Frasheena D. Taylor, Sun Prairie, hit and run unattended vehicle Oct. 1, $187.
Matthew J. Vanevenhoven, Sun Prairie, speeding in excess of posted limits Oct. 6, $67.20.
Alfonzo D. Wade, Madison, owner’s liability/failure to stop after an accident Aug. 5, $124.
Katherine M. Wisz, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits Sept. 30, $98.80.
Parking Court
Brenda J. Coleman, Sun Prairie, no parking in area reserved for physically disabled, dismissed.
Angela M. Mack, Sun Prairie, parking on private property w/o consent of owner/lessee, $40.
November 9, 2022
Calvin D. Arnold, Sun Prairie, operating after revocation Oct. 8, $124.
Jacob M. Berlin, Madison, inattentive driving Oct. 8, $111.40.
Alyssa L. Brown, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, $124; hit and run unattended vehicle, $187; both occurred July 29.
Axel E. Catala Rosado, Monona, operating while suspended Oct. 7, $124.
Alfonso Chairez Mares, Waterloo, speeding on highway or street within city limits Oct. 7, $98.80.
Tyrel J. Cistrunk, Sun Prairie, non-registration of motor vehicle Oct. 6, $98.80.
Shelly L. Conway, Sun Prairie, retail theft Oct. 9, $376.
Vincent K. Corner, Madisonm speeding in school zone, $111.40; non-registration of motor vehicle $98.80; both occurred Oct. 6.
Callie M. Deyo, Sun Prairie, speeding in excess of posted limit Oct. 14, $149.20.
Nikara L. Durst, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits Oct. 10, $98.80.
Matthias M. Elson, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits Oct. 10, $98.80.
Latavius D. Elvington, Sun Prairie, non-registration of motor vehicle, $98.80; operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, $124; both occurred Oct. 16.
Jacob E. Feliciano, Windsor, disorderly conduct with motor vehicle, $124; hit and run unattended vehicle, $187; both occurred Aug. 26.
Jessie L. Ferguson Jr., Madison, operating after revocation, $124; speeding in excess of posted limits, $124; both occurred Oct. 9.
Daniel L. Fink, Cottage Grove, speeding in excess of posted limit Oct. 7, $98.80.
Ava A. Foulke-Formisano, Sun Prairie, kill/wound/worry domestic animal Oct. 14, $92.50.
Mercedes A. Garrison, Milwaukee, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Oct. 21, $124.
Meagan E. Gibbs, Madison, operating motor vehicle without insurance Oct. 6, $124.
Devin R. Grobb, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended Oct. 7, $124.
Pierra N. Henderson, Madison, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Oct. 13, $124.
Jami J. Hubatch, Sun Prairie, speeding in school zone Oct. 6, $124.
Eric L. Kjelland, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended, $124; speeding on highway or street within city limits, $149.20; both occurred Oct. 13.
Andrew J. Leckel, Waterloo, disregard official sign Oct. 14, $98.80.
Autumn L. Manzi, Sun Prairie, improper sign for stop or turn Oct. 11, $98.80.
Yesenia A. Martinez, Fitchburg, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Oct. 7, $124.
Ramona J. Mcnabb, Madison, obstructing traffic Oct. 14, $124.
Jan A. Olenginski, Lafayette Hill, Penn., speeding on highway or street within city limits Oct. 8, $124.
Jazmine R. Ordonez, Reedsburg, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Oct. 8, $124.
David A. Preston, DeForest, violation of red traffic control signal Oct. 4, $98.80.
Richard A. Salazar Burgos, Fitchburg, operating while suspended Oct. 13, dismissed.
Levante Sanders, Sun Prairie, failure to stop for flashing red Oct. 7, $98.80.
Donald E. Schuh, Sun Prairie, duty/striking property Oct. 12, $187.
Mikalah L Seay, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration, $98.80; operating motor vehicle without valid driver’s license, $124; operating motor vehicle without insurance, $124; all occurred Oct. 5.
Rochelle Stanley, Sun Prairie, speeding in school zone Oct. 6, $161.80.
Miguel Steward, Madison, retail theft, $376; trespass to land or property after notification, $187; all occurred Oct. 4.
Barry C. Van Matre, Madison, speeding on highway or street within city limits Oct. 11, $98.80.
Ricky Vang, Madison, speeding on highway or street within city limits Oct. 14, $124.
Timothy S. Webster, Madison, failure to yield right-of-way in roundabout Oct. 7, $98.80.
Lily C. Winkleman, Madison, fireworks prohibited Oct. 15, $187.
Hannah B. Wisden, Sun Prairie, speeding in excess of posted limit Oct. 21, $98.80.
Zachary J. Yozamp, Sun Prairie, failure to yield right-of-way emerging from alley Oct. 14, $98.80.
-- Compiled by Chris Mertes