Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, April 19, 2023:
Deborah A. Bachmann, Madison, unsafe lane deviation March 13, $98.80.
Ismaila Badjie, Sun Prairie, violation of red traffic control signal March 20, $98.80.
Debra A. Bailey, Packwaukee, retail theft Feb. 8, dismissed.
Gavin N. Beasley-White, Sun Prairie, possession of fewer than 25 grams of marijuana Feb. 13, dismissed.
Yahya Bojang, Sun Prairie, failure to stop for flashing red light March 16, $98.80.
Kiarra N. Cook, Sun Prairie, trespass to land or property after notification March 18, $187.
Shaleena S. Cross, Sun Prairie, permittee operating motor vehicle without authorized person March 22, $124.
Daniel S. Cypcar, Madison, retail theft March 7, $376.
Christopher W. Degroot, Sun Prairie, disorderly conduct March 31, $98.80.
Logan C. Einerson, Madison, operating after revocation March 21, $124.
Sonia A. Garrido, Sun Prairie, failure to send children to school regularly April 14, $439.
Alexander E. Gorski, Sun Prairie, improper stop at stop sign March 21, $98.80.
Jahzaria A. Green, Madison, unlawful trespass March 16, $187.
Jayza M. Green, Madison, unlawful trespass March 16, $187.
King T. Jones, Madison, unreasonable and imprudent speed, $136.60; reckless driving, $313; improper stop at stop sign, $98.80; all occurred March 30.
John K. Kvalheim, Sun Prairie, hit and run-unattended vehicle March 30, $187.
Ricardo Lopez Roque, Sun Prairie, open intoxicants in motor vehicle by driver, $187; unreasonable and imprudent speed, $136.60; operating motor vehicle with blood-alcohol .08 or more, dismissed; and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, $861; all occurred April 1.
Tyrone K. McClain, Sun Prairie, speeding in excess of posted limit, $98.80; and open intoxicants in motor vehicle by driver, $187; operating after revocation, $124; all occurred March 18.
Yuder I. Merlos Calero, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, $124; speeding in excess of posted limit, $98.80; both occurred March 29.
Juan C. Ocampo Castillo, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license March 26, $124.
Lesli M. Ortez Ortez, Madison, operating motor vehicle without insurance March 30, $124.
Kymber A. Parnell, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Jan. 11, $124.
Esteban Rodriguez Martinez, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, $861; operating motor vehicle with blood-alcohol of .08 or more, dismissed; operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, $124; all occurred March 3.
Lee A. Townsel II, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license March 19, $124.
Drake A. Turner, Sun Prairie, disorderly conduct March 30, $187.
Charles A. Wagner, Sun Prairie, failure to yield right-of-way from stop sign April 5, $98.80.
Cayden R. Weasler, Sun Prairie, failure to obey traffic sign or signal March 16, $98.80.
Gabrielle A. Wilson Fisher, Madison, speeding on highway or street within city limits March 14, $149.20.
Gina A. Zinuticz, Marshall, retail theft Jan. 11, $376.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes