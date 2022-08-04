Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022:
Municipal Court
Calvin J. Blumer, Deforest, improper stop at stop sign June 27, $98.80.
Desiree I. Brown, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, June 29, $124.
Jovani-Dominic E. Bruno, failure to stop for flashing red June 3, dismissed.
Marcos V, Campechano, Madison, operating while suspended, $98.80; impeding traffic by slow speed, $98.80; both occurred March 16.
Fernando D. Carrillo, Waterloo, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license July 2, $124.
Angel R. Castaneda, Milwaukee, operating motor vehicle without insurance July 2, $124.
Jose L. Centeno Espinales, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without valid driver’s license July 11, $124.
Maurice D. Clark Sr., Sun Prairie, fireworks prohibited July 3 $67.30.
Gregory J. Conner, Sun Prairie, retail theft Feb. 22, $618.62.
Alicia A. Derouin, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle with detectable amount of a restricted substance July 18, $861; possession of drug paraphernalia by adult March 27, dismissed; operating motor vehicle without valid driver’s license July 18, dismissed; and operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants July 18, dismissed.
Andrew J. Drake, Sun Prairie, obstructing traffic June 1, $98.80.
Paul J. Franks, Sun Prairie, improper stop at stop sign June 9, dismissed.
Ronald E. Huebner, Columbus, hit and run-unattended vehicle June 18, $187.
Amber L. Hughes, Sun Prairie, disorderly conduct June 28, $92.50.
Alisha L. Humphrey, Milwaukee, operating while suspended July 3, $124.
Johnathan M. Illgen, Sun Prairie, non-registration of motor vehicle July 7, $98.80.
Jodie M. Levin, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits June 30, $124.
Deante L. Luster, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration, $98.80; operating while suspended, $124; both occurred on June 23.
Christopher J. McQueen, Sun Prairie, improper stop at stop sign, $98.80; operating while suspended, $124; both occurred June 25.
Nicolas Padilla III, Sun Prairie, failure to yield right-of-way making left turn July 18, $98.80.
Jordy O. Parra Campos, Sun Prairie, unreasonable and imprudent speed June 2, dismissed.
Kimberley A. Rosol, Sun Prairie, violation of vehicle renting duties June 6, $98.80.
Gairrit G. Schad, Madison, operating motor vehicle with detectable amount of a restricted substance, $861; possession of fewer than 25 grams of marijuana, dismissed; operating while suspended, dismissed; operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, dismissed; all occurred July 14.
Diane R. Schmitt, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, $798; operating motor vehicle with blood-alcohol of .08 or more, dismissed; both occurred June 9.
Tommy J. Smith, Chicago Ill., disorderly conduct July 1, $187.
Comfort S. Solis, Madison, operating motor vehicle without valid driver’s license July 21, $124.
Lonzo J. Stanley, Kenosha, operating after revocation July 7, $124.
Nicholas M. Strahler, Milwaukee, non-registration of motor vehicle July 2, $98.80.
Thomas D. Thilbar, Windsor, retail theft June 25, $691.
Thomas P. Vanschoyck, Mauston, unreasonable and imprudent speed, $136.60; operating motor vehicle without proof of insurance, $10; both occurred June 18.
Simon P. Wolf, Sun Prairie, inattentive driving July 13, $111.40.
Yang Yang, Sun Prairie, improper signal for stop or turn July 2, $124.
Youa H. Yang, Sun Prairie, improper signal for stop or turn July 11, $98.80.
Parking Court
Valerie L. Booker, Sun Prairie, parking in area reserved for physically disabled, $50.
William T. Waters, Brooklet, Ga., parking on private property w/o consent of owner, $50.
Jeton L. Zeneli, Madison, parking on left side of highway, $25.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes