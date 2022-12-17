Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022:
Cesar A. Aguirre, Sun Prairie, unreasonable and imprudent speed, dismissed; operating motor vehicle with blood-alcohol of .08 or more, dismissed; operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, $861; all occurred Nov. 1.
Ozgur Akçay, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits Nov. 14, $174.40.
Imane Batouta, Madison, unsafe lane deviation Nov. 25, $98.80.
Dustin S. Bell Jr., Madison, unlawful trespass Oct. 29, $187.
Jose Bisma Valverde Ponce, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Nov. 16, $124.
Adgre A. Borden, Fitchburg, retail theft Nov. 23, $376.
Jason A. Brault, Sun Prairie, obstructing traffic Oct. 25, $98.80.
Demya D. Bray-Richmond, Sun Prairie, failure to provide proper shelter to animal, $187; barking dogs or crying cats, $92.50; both occurred Nov. 20.
Jessie M. Burton, Sun Prairie, retail theft Nov. 18, $187.
Noah A. Castleburg, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended, $124; operating motor vehicle without insurance, $124; both occurred Nov. 16.
James D. Chambers, Sun Prairie, unlawful trespass Nov. 9, $98.80.
Gonzalo Chavezgalves, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Nov. 17, $124.
Cruz I. Cid, Madison, speeding on highway or street within city limits Nov. 15, $149.20.
Jesus Cortes Aquino, Sun Prairie, open intoxicants in motor vehicle by driver, dismissed; operating motor vehicle with .08 blood-alcohol content or greater, dismissed; operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, $861; all occurred on Nov. 14.
Albertina M. Derr, Morrisonville, improper signal for stop or turn Oct. 21, $98.80.
Julie L. Gehrke, Sun Prairie, retail theft Nov. 21, $187.
William L. Geschwinder, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits Nov. 21, $98.80.
Manuel L. Gomez, Madison, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, $124.
Ariel L. Griggas, Lake Mills, retail theft-intentionally take less than $2,500 Nov. 25, $691.
Devin R. Grobb, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended Nov. 14, $124.
Maxwell C. Hanson, Fitchburg, failure to stop for flashing red Nov. 12, $98.80.
Jaylen V. Jenkins, Sun Prairie, seat belt violation by passenger 16 or older Nov. 10, $10.
Donovan S. Lee, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Nov. 17, $124.
Carolina H. Lopez Mojica, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Nov. 13, $124.
Pablo F. Lupo Loyo, defective speed indicator Oct. 14, $218.50.
Deante L. Luster, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits, $124; operating while suspended, $124; operating motor vehicle with suspended registration, $98.80; all occurred Oct. 30.
Adrianna H. Marks, Sun Prairie, violation of red traffic control signal Nov. 22, $98.80.
Francisco J. Meyo Jimenez, Sun Prairie, operating after revocation Nov. 16, $124.
Aaron A. Miller, Spring Green, retail theft Nov. 30, $187.
Iysha M. Miller, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended Nov. 23, $124.
Dennis Nehmen, Sun Prairie, improper signal for stop or turn Oct. 11, $98.80.
Joseph R. O’Malley, Sun Prairie, fireworks prohibited Nov. 12, $187.
Kodi Patrick, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended Nov. 24, $124.
Allan W. Piel Jr., Arena, operating while suspended Nov. 25, $124.
Jennifer M. Ramales Gonzalez, Madison, operating motor vehicle without proof of insurance Nov. 21, $10.
Joshua A. Repech, Sun Prairie, operating after revocation Nov. 23, $124.
Meilin C. Resler, Marshall, seatbelt violation by passenger 16 or older, $10; failure to yield right-of-way making left turn, $313; both occurred Nov. 10.
Raizelle J. Schaffer, Madison, possession of fewer than 25 grams of marijuana Oct. 19, $313.
Danielle M. Seim, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits Nov. 21, $98.80.
Benjamin L. Sellnow, Stoughton, auto following too closely Nov. 20, $124.
Gerald D. Shultz, DeForest, speeding on highway or street within city limits Nov. 11, $98.80.
Mason M. Smith, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits Nov. 14, $124.
Tommy J. Smith, Chicago, disorderly conduct July 1, dismissed.
Edwin J. Sprouls, Oregon, open intoxicants in motor vehicle by driver, $214; hit and run unattended vehicle, dismissed; both occurred April 30.
Kate M. Stewart, Waunakee, improper turn on red Nov. 16, $98.80.
Melissa L. Suby, Sun Prairie, owner’s liability/failure to stop after accident Nov. 4, dismissed.
Tugbe T. Sulureh, Madison, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration Nov. 6, $98.80.
Stephen M. Thompson, Sullivan, violation of red traffic control signal Nov. 18, $98.80.
Cody C. Vanalstine, DeForest, speeding on highway or street in semi-urban district Nov. 13, $124.
Alicia L. Walker, Fond du Lac, operating with detectable amount of restricted substance July 11, $888; deviating from laned traffic July 10, $98.80; operating while suspended, $124.
Justin M. Welch, DeForest, operating after revocation Nov. 19, $124.
Alex C. Wiedenhoeft, Madison, unsafe lane deviation Nov. 19, $98.80.
Halie L. Williams, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Nov. 21, $124.
Will L. Williams Jr., Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Nov. 11, $124.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes