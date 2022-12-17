Gavel

Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022:

Cesar A. Aguirre, Sun Prairie, unreasonable and imprudent speed, dismissed; operating motor vehicle with blood-alcohol of .08 or more, dismissed; operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, $861; all occurred Nov. 1.

