Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Feb. 1, 2023:
Municipal Court
Liridona Ademi, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits Dec. 28, $124.
Olatoyo S. Afolabi. Madison, unreasonable and imprudent speed violation Dec. 20, $136.60.
Shawna M. Ajdini, Sun Prairie, failure to yield right-of-way making left turn Dec. 29, $98.80.
Mitchel Beisemann, Chicago, disorderly conduct with motor vehicle Dec. 29, $98.80.
Jeffrey Boyce, Morrisonville, failure to slow vehicle while passing a stopped emergency vehicle Jan. 3, $187.
Stacey E. Butler, Sun Prairie, improper signal for stop or turn Dec. 21, $98.80.
Emily R. Cronk, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended Dec. 29, $124.
Carlos Cruz Acevedo, Madison, owner’s liability for illegally passing school bus Jan. 11, $250.
Derek J. Debower, Arlington, retail theft Dec. 30, $187.
Shelby A. Dittmar, DeForest, retail theft Dec. 29, $376.
Latavius D. Elvington, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Dec. 26, $124.
Daniel T. Ferro, McFarland, failure to stop for flashing red Dec. 15, $98.80.
Quiana C. Foster, Sun Prairie, auto following too closely Dec. 14, $98.80.
Dean C. Franks, Sun Prairie, improper signal for stop or turn Dec. 21, $98.80.
Devin R. Grobb, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration, $98.80; and operating a motor vehicle without proof of insurance, $10; both occurred Dec. 24.
Jaidyn D. Hammonds, Madison, retail theft Jan. 3, $187.
Marlon A. Hernandez, DeForest, operating motor vehicle without insurance, $124; failure to yield right-of-way making left turn, $98.80; both occurred Jan. 14.
Harmony H. Holman, Windsor, trespass to land or property after notification Jan. 3, $187.
Devin D. Jenkins, Baraboo, failure to obey traffic sign or signal Jan. 3, $98.80.
Patricia A. Kelly, Milwaukee, failure to stop for crossing guard Oct. 26, 2022, dismissed.
Brianna J. Kudingo, Madison, operating after revocation Jan. 1, $124.
Dewanda M. McCarty, Madison, disorderly conduct Dec. 30, $187.
Caleb M. Muir, Marshall, failure to stop for flashing red light, $98.80; improper stop at stop sign, dismissed and non-registration of motor vehicle, dismissed; all occurred Jan. 1.
Lisa M. Ramirez, Madison, owner’s liability/flee-elude officer Oct. 16, 2022, $439.
Daniel J. Reineke, Sun Prairie, non-registration of motor vehicle Jan. 1, dismissed.
Marcus K. Reynolds, Middleton, retail theft Jan. 3, $187.
Leyvin E. Rizo Durate, Marshall, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Dec. 29, $124.
Tamara D. Robinson, Madison, failure to stop for flashing red Dec. 27, $98.80.
Samuel D. Simpson, Sun Prairie, improper signal for stop or turn Dec. 26, $136.60.
Malik K. Smith, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, $124; operating motor vehicle without insurance, $124; both occurred Dec. 28.
Joseph M. Taylor, DeForest, operating left of center Dec. 15, dismissed.
Damontae M. Thompson, Madison, speeding on highway or street within city limits, $98.80; operating motor vehicle with suspended registration, $98.80; both occurred Dec. 31.
Cody C. Vanalstine, DeForest, possession of fewer than 25 grams of marijuana Dec. 31, $98.80.
Tanisha M. Washington, Cottage Grove, operating motor vehicle by permittee without instructor Dec. 31, $124.
Domonique A. Williams, Sun Prairie, non-registration of motor vehicle Dec. 28, $98.80.
Terrence B. Woods, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without driver’s license Dec. 20, dismissed.
Parking Court
Jermaine D. Anderson, Sun Prairie, snow emergency parking prohibited, $25.
Carly J. Bauer, Sun Prairie, snow emergency parking prohibited, $25.
Sarah A. Deering Cotillier, Sun Prairie, snow emergency parking prohibited, $70.
Tasha D. Harris, Sun Prairie, snow emergency parking prohibited, $60.
Jessica N. Jette, Sun Prairie, snow emergency parking prohibited, $25.
Camron Johnson, Belleville, snow emergency parking prohibited, $60.
Lynette L. Knight, Sun Prairie snow emergency parking prohibited, two counts, $25 each.
Denaya P. Malone, Sun Prairie, snow emergency parking prohibited, $25.
Molly C. Mangan, Sun Prairie, snow emergency parking prohibited, $25.
Mayolo Quintana Sanchez, Sun Prairie, no parking emergency snow route, $60.
Christopher L. Webster, Sun Prairie, snow emergency parking prohibited, $60.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes