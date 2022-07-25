Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, July 20, 2022:
Ryan D. Carter, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended June 25, $124.
Adrian L. Cisneros, Sun Prairie, operating after revocation June 5, $124.
Kiarra N. Cook, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended, $124; child under 8 with no car seat, $98.80; both occurred June 19.
Louis Demba, Sun Prairie, inattentive driving June 15, $111.40.
Dawn M. Egan, Madison, improper signal for stop or turn June 20, $98.80.
Adrianna R. Ehret, McFarland, seat belt violation by passenger younger than 16, $10; operating while suspended, $124.
Chad R. Eilders, Freeport Ill., deviating from laned traffic June 9, $98.80.
Giovanni E. Espinosa Lopez, Madison, operating after revocation June 21, $124.
Hannah E. Foley, Madison, retail theft June 19, $376.
Diamonique S. Fowler, Janesville, operating while suspended July 3, $124.
Jeffrey S. Freeman, Sun Prairie, speeding in excess of posted limits June 16, $98.80.
Poonman V. Gosar, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits June 29, $98.80.
Tysha LN Grant, Sun Prairie, retail theft June 30, $187.
Devin R. Grobb, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license June 15, $124.
Rosalind M. Harrison, Fitchburg, open intoxicants in motor vehicle by driver June 24, $187.
Diego V. Hernandez Mielke, Sun Prairie, hit and run-property adjacent to highway May 7, $187.
Crystal D. Hillman, Madison, failure to follow indicated turn, dismissed; operating motor vehicle with blood-alcohol of .08 or more, dismissed; operating motor vehicle while under the influence, $861; operating motor vehicle without insurance, $124; all occurred July 3.
Marcus D. Hocking, Madison, failure to stop for flashing red June 28, $98.80.
Robert Howled III, Sun Prairie, non-registration of motor vehicle May 12, $98.80.
Shakita M. James, Sun Prairie, seat belt violation by passenger younger than 16 years of age June 2, $10.
Eric A. Johnson, Madison, possession of fewer than 25 grams of marijuana , $313; operating after revocation, $124; both occurred May 29.
Telly A. Kingcade, Middleton, operating left of center, $136.60; operating while suspended, $124; both occurred June 17.
Brittany J. Lewkowski, Milwaukee, auto following too closely June 20, $124.
Aczaveyan L. Lyles, Menomonee Falls, owner’s liability/fail to stop after accident May 12, $691.
Aliya R. Meredith, Milwaukee, possession of fewer than 25 grams of marijuana, $313; illegal right turn, $98.80; unreasonable and imprudent speed violation, $136.60; all occurred June 18.
Karen M. Montiel Mairena, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license June 16, $124.
Kassidy L. Nelson, Waterloo, disorderly conduct with motor vehicle, dismissed; unreasonable and imprudent speed violation, dismissed; operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, $861; all occurred May 5.
Lori M. Nelson, Sun Prairie, improper signal for stop or turn June 21, $111.40.
Michael I. O’Connell, Madison, damage to property July 6, $187.
Izaac P. Ramos, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended June 25, $124.
Jill M. Rhodes, Deforest, operating after revocation, $124; failure to follow indicated turn, $98.80; both occurred June 21.
Megan M. Schultz, Fall River, improper signal for stop or turn June 9, $98.80.
Rita C. Seltzner, Sun Prairie, failure to follow indicated turn July 1, $98.80.
Laticia M. Taybon, Chicago Ill., disorderly conduct July 3, $187.
Erin R. Taylor, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle with blood-alcohol of .08 or more, dismissed; speeding in excess of posted limit, $98.80; operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, $798; all occurred March 25.
Sarah L. Velez, Madison, seat belt violation by passenger younger than age 16 June 2, $10.
Jade M. Vonbehren, Richland Center, retail theft, $187; theft, $187; both occurred May 23.
Monte L. Walker, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended, $124; fail to stop or yield to pedestrian/bicyclist emerging from alley, $98.80; both occurred June 19.
Cole E. Wipijewski, Sun Prairie, inattentive driving June 24, $111.40.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes