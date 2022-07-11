Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, July 6, 2022:
Larenda M. Aikens, Madison, failure to stop for flashing red May 31, $98.80.
Mateo Alvarado Venegas, Sun Prairie, improper stop at stop sign May 25, $98.80.
Abdoulie Baldeh, Sun Prairie, inattentive driving June 16, $111.40.
Kasey J. Brinkman, Stoughton, violation of vehicle renting duties Sept. 9, 2021, $187.
Colton P. Brunell, Columbus, failure to stop for flashing red May 31, $98.80.
Janaya M. Davis, Fitchburg, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license June 1, $124.
Daniel D. Duren, Sun Prairie, turn indicated by marker June 10, $98.80.
Johnny Easter, Madison, operating after revocation June 10, $124.
Alinson Galeano Davila, Marshall, operating a motor vehicle with blood-alcohol of .08 or more, dismissed; operating motor vehicle without valid driver’s license, $124; operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, $861; all occurred May 30.
Marilyn T. Green, Fall River, improper signal for stop or turn May 25, $98.80.
Colleen E. Hecker, Beaver Dam, improper signal for stop or turn June 3, $98.80.
Marcus G. Henly, Madison, operating motor vehicle without valid driver’s license June 2, $124.
Thomas J. Hofmann, Sun Prairie, turn indicated by marker June 12, $98.80.
Michael C. Hutchinson, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, $861; speeding in excess of posted limit, dismissed; both occurred May 2.
Joseph A. Konkel, Cottage Grove, disorderly conduct May 22, dismissed.
Larrence R. Lewis Jr., Marshall, operating while suspended, dismissed; operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, $861; both occurred Oct. 7, 2021.
Christina G. Livingston, Madison, meet vehicle on wrong side of road, $111.40; operating a motor vehicle without insurance, $124; both occurred June 10.
Irini S. Lukas, Madison, improper signal for stop or turn June 2, $98.80.
Isaiah L. Montgomery, Madison, speeding on highway or street within city limits June 2, $98.80.
Michelle L. Moore, Middleton, auto following too closely May 25, $124.
Benjamin A. Mundinger, Sun Prairie, inattentive driving June 9, $111.40.
Jessica A. Nelson, Sun Prairie, failure to stop for flashing red June 9, $98.80.
Alexis Pichon Martinez, defective speed indicator May 6, $98.80.
Luis Angel M. Ramos, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license June 8, $124.
Philander P. Reed, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended June 14, $124.
Jerrell A. Sanders, Sun Prairie, failure to stop for flashing red June 2, $98.80.
Oktafia Santoso, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without valid driver’s license May 24, $124.
Kottieswaran Subramanian, Sun Prairie, defective speed indicator May 20, $98.80.
Kong M. Vang, Mazomanie, failure to yield right-of-way making left turn June 17, $98.80.
Boris C. Wesley, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without valid driver’s license June 16, $124.
Corwin K. Williams Jr., Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license June 4, $124.
Demme J. Word, Chicago Ill., speeding in excess of posted limit June 25, $218.50.
Keith L.Young, Madison, improper stop at stop sign June 3, $98.80.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes