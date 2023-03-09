Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, March 1, 2023:
Municipal Court
Mindy Y. Austin, Columbus, retail theft Feb. 3, $691.
Marcio A. Caceres, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, $124; operating motor vehicle without insurance, $124; both occurred Feb. 7.
Zachary D. Christian, Spring Green, speeding on highway or street within city limits Feb. 4, $124.
Keith R. Clary, Sun Prairie, fail to follow indicated turn Jan. 30, $98.80.
Claire A. Cox, Columbus, auto following too closely Jan. 14, $124.
Jasmine A. Edghill, Marshall, operating after revocation Jan. 30, $124.
Scott J. Fredenberg, DeForest, unlawful trespass Jan. 22, $187.
Deandre T. Freeman, DeForest, operating while suspended Jan. 29, $124.
Jose L Gonzalez Ledezma, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended Jan. 29, $124.
Julie A Haag-Heisig, DeForest, obstructing traffic Jan. 4, $111.40.
Ava C. Haugen, Waunakee, failure to yield right-of-way emerging from alley Feb. 10, $98.80.
Isabella P. Her, Madison, failure to yield right-of-way making left turn Feb. 4, $98.80.
Dennis E. Herr, Madison, speeding on highway or street within city limits Feb. 6, $124.
Jersson O. Isidoro Carrillo, Madison, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, $124; failure to stop for flashing red, $98.80; both occurred Jan. 24.
Kaitlyn J. Jacobsen, Sun Prairie, failure to yield right-of-way making left turn Feb. 6, $98.80.
Darel Jhonson, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Feb. 6, $124.
Ashley N. Landaverdediscua, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits Jan. 30, $98.80.
Shania A. Lebourgeois, Madison, operating while suspended, $124; operating motor vehicle without insurance, $124; both occurred Feb. 5.
Otis B. Lee Jr., DeForest, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Jan. 31, $124.
Esperdellro D. McGee, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without insurance, dismissed; operating while suspended, dismissed; failure to report accident, dismissed; all occurred Jan. 13.
Adam S. McIntyre, Sun Prairie, unlawful trespass Feb. 11, $187.
Arial AG Montenegro, Marshall, retail theft Jan. 6, dismissed.
Sirmarion D. Moore, Sun Prairie, possession of fewer than 25 grams of marijuana Jan. 26, $313.
Huete I. Nolvin, Marshall, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Jan. 30, $124.
Nina R. Nordness, Sun Prairie, failure to send child to school regularly Feb. 1, $439.
Daniel P. O’Donnell, Sun Prairie, hit and run/unattended vehicle Jan. 15, $187.
Scott J. Perry, Lodi, improper signal for stop or turn Feb. 2, $98.80.
Daniel J. Reineke, Sun Prairie, non-registration of motor vehicle, dismissed; general equipment violation-excessive window tinting, dismissed; both occurred Jan. 19.
Vincent A. Robinson, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle by permittee without authorized person, dismissed; failure to yield right-of-way making left turn, dismissed; both occurred Dec. 1, 2022.
Priscilla M. Smith, Madison, speeding on highway or street within city limits Feb. 7, $174.40.
Donald G. Svoboda, Sun Prairie, failure to follow indicated turn Jan. 28, $98.80.
Caitlin M. Teneyuque, Marshall, unsafe lane deviation Feb. 8, $98.80.
Ronald D. Webb, Sun Prairie, hit and run/unattended vehicle Jan. 7, $187.
Douglas J. Weiler, Sun Prairie, hit and run/unattended vehicle Feb. 3, $187.
Parking Court
Trent A. Ding, Sun Prairie, parking on left side of highway, $95.
Christinna WR Evans, Sun Prairie, snow emergency parking prohibited, $25.
Tracy A. Glover, Lodi, no parking without handicap plate/tag, $25.
Brett E. Heagney, Lake Mills, parked in area reserved for physically disabled, dismissed.
Christopher A. Larson, Deforest, snow emergency parking prohibited, $25.
Michael W. Smith, III, Fitchburg, snow emergency parking prohibited, two counts, $25 each.
— Compiled by Chris Mertes