Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Nov. 23, 2022:
Trey L. Bland, Madison, unreasonable and imprudent speed, $136.60; operating while suspended, $124; operating motor vehicle without proof of insurance, $10; all occurred Oct. 20.
Joshua R. Blum, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle with a detectable amount of a restricted substance Oct. 4, $888.
Judson J. Branch, Sun Prairie, open intoxicants in vehicle by driver, $187; reckless driving, $313; both occurred July 27.
Kaylynn P. Braxton, Windsor, operating motor vehicle after revocation Sept. 26, $124.
Vernon E. Brown, Madison, operating motor vehicle after revocation Oct. 29, $124.
George L. Cook Jr., Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Oct. 10, $124.
Jack A. Erb, Marshall, operating left of center Oct. 24, $136.60.
Julie L. Gehrke, Sun Prairie, retail theft Oct. 1, $187.
Jason R. Green, Sun Prairie, duty/striking property Oct. 28, $187.
Raymundo Gutierrez Tapia, Madison, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, $124; unsafe lane deviation, $98.80; both occurred Oct. 29.
Felicia A. Harms, Madison, driving the wrong way on a divided highway Oct. 8, $250.
Brenda M. Hernandez, Madison, operating a motor vehicle without insurance Oct. 18, $124.
Cole D. Janko, Sun Prairie, unreasonable and imprudent speed violation Oct. 17, $136.60.
Nicole A. Janko, Sun Prairie, animals running at large Oct. 25, $92.50.
Joel Jarvin, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Oct. 22, $124.
Levelle Johnson, Madison, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Oct. 29, $124.
Mason R. Kalscheuer, Sun Prairie, meeting on the wrong side of the road Nov. 6, $111.40.
Nathan J. Keenan, Sun Prairie, unreasonable and imprudent speed violation Oct. 30, $136.60.
Fernando Montes Andalon, Marshall, speeding on highway or street within city limits, $98.80; operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, $124; both occurred Oct. 24,
Juan C. Ocampo Castillo, Sun Prairie, unreasonable and imprudent speed, $136.60; operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, $124; both occurred Oct. 26.
Chanthavy Philavong, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits Oct. 16, $98.80.
Esteban Rodriguez Martinez, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits Oct. 23, $98.80.
Brian O. Sambia Nieves, Madison, inattentive driving Oct. 14, $111.40.
Norbert R. Schaetz, Madison, retail theft Oct. 21, $187.
Lacey S. Vitoria, Marshall, speeding on highway or street within the city limits Oct. 13, $124.
Carolyn T. Welch, Beaver Dam, violation of red traffic control signal Oct. 31, $98.80.
Richard A. White III, Sun Prairie, operating a motor vehicle without proof of insurance Oct. 10, $10.
Keshia S. Witty, Madison, disorderly conduct Sept. 23, $187.
Timothy M. Wood, Madison, failure to yield right-of-way in a roundabout Oct. 29, $98.80.
Angell M. Wynn, Chicago Ill., possession of fewer than 25 grams of marijuana, $313; operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, $124; both occurred Oct. 28.
Aliang Xie, Sun Prairie, open burning prohibited ct. 24, $98.80.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes