Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022:
Carlos Alvarado Santos, Fitchburg, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Sept. 17, $124.
Teresa A. Anderson, Sun Prairie, disregard official sign Sept. 18, $98.80.
Allen L. Ballweg, Windsor, operating motor vehicle without insurance Sept. 27, $124.
Luis A. Bixler, Madison, failure to stop for flashing red Sept. 23, $98.80.
Andre D. Bowman, Madison, owner’s liability/failure to stop after accident Aug. 22, $124.
Oscar D. Centeno Salinas, Marshall, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Sept. 30, $124.
Matt P. Cunningham, Sun Prairie, retail theft Sept. 25 and Sept. 26, $187 each.
Amonni M. Daughtry, Sun Prairie, theft in a business setting July 10, $691.
Marcelo G. Davila Acuna, Sun Prairie, load obstructing-driver’s view Sept. 23, $98.80.
Jaime Diaz-Ruiz, Madison, operating while suspended Oct. 1, $124.
Jacob J. Ebenhoe, Monona, failure to yield right-of-way from stop sign Sept. 18, $98.80.
Shawn R. Erickson, Sun Prairie, failure to yield right-of-way to pedestrian at uncontrolled intersection Sept. 16, $250.
Cathy L. Ferraro, Sun Prairie, battery Sept. 19, $187.
Brittney B. Gafford, Sun Prairie, violation of red traffic control signal Sept. 25, $98.80.
Hector F. Gomez Giron, Sun Prairie, auto following too closely Sept. 18, $124.
Donald J. Grillo, Bolingbrook Ill., damage to property Sept. 18, $187.
Lisa M. Hertzberg, Waunakee, improper signal for stop or turn Oct. 1, $98.80.
Romond D. Hill, Madison, operating motor vehicle with blood-alcohol of .08 or more, dismissed; operating motor vehicle while under the influence, $798; all occurred Sept. 11.
Willie J. Jones Jr., Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without proof of insurance Sept. 17, $10.
Jade L. Moyer, Edgerton, pedestrian regulations-no people allowed on median Aug. 26, $124; trespass to land or property after notification Aug. 24, dismissed.
Connie S. Nasett, Sun Prairie, auto following too closely Sept. 29, $124.
Dwight M. Pettibone, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended Sept. 17, $124.
Jose M. Rodriguez, Sun Prairie, speeding in excess of posted limit Sept. 22, $149.20.
Maximino Rodriguez, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits Sept. 20, $124.
Troy J. Rowe, Deforest, failure to obey lawful order Sept. 29, $187.
Kayla L. Schweiner, Denmark, failure to yield right-of-way making left turn Sept. 22, $98.80.
Tyleen T. Simmons, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended Sept. 20, $124.
James T. Springer, Beloit, speeding on highway or street within city limits Sept. 16, $98.80.
Stanley K. St. John, Cambridge, operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants Aug. 19, $798.
Rachel M. Tanck, Sun Prairie, inattentive driving Sept. 29, $111.40.
Adair Tlatoa Tlahuextl, Madison, inattentive driving Sept. 23, $111.40.
Theodore J. Wagner, Cottage Grove, speeding on highway or street within city limits Sept. 25, $98.80.
Christopher L. Webster, Sun Prairie, unauthorized presence on school property Oct. 6, $98.80.
Oscar H. Wilson, Fitchburg, speeding in excess of posted limit, dismissed; operating motor vehicle with blood-alcohol of .08 or more, dismissed; operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, $798; all occurred Sept. 5.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes