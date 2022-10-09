Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022:
Municipal Court
Micki E. Abrahamson, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Sept. 5, $124.
Darin X. Anderson, Madison, failure to yield right-of-way making left turn Sept. 6, $98.80.
Dylan J. Arndt, Sun Prairie, theft of movable property Aug. 30, $187.
Richard S. Blatter II, Sun Prairie, disorderly conduct Sept. 5, $187.
Karl J. Breister, Sun Prairie, obstructing traffic Aug. 17, $98.80.
Madison L. Brown, Marshall, operating after revocation Sept. 4, dismissed.
Jenyika M. Clark, Sun Prairie, non-registration of motor vehicle, $98.80; operating motor vehicle without insurance, $124; both occurred Sept. 23.
Brian Clemons, Marshall, open intoxicants in motor vehicle by driver Sept. 4, $187.
Marlee C. Gilbert, Deforest, auto following too closely Sept. 6, $124.
J. Saul Gutierrez Chaparro, Sun Prairie, illegal left turn Sept. 3, $98.80.
Joshua J. Hanson, Sun Prairie, unreasonable and imprudent speed, $136.60; operating a motor vehicle without insurance, $124; both occurred Sept. 4.
Cheryl B. Huie, Sun Prairie, auto following too closely Aug. 25, $124.
Bridgette L. Jambois, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits Aug. 17, $98.80.
Santana J. James, Sun Prairie, theft of movable property Aug. 30, $187.
Grant A. Johnson, Fox Lake, auto following too closely Aug. 23, $124.
Martha L. Johnson, Madison, speeding in excess of posted limits Sept. 4, $98.80.
Shaquan L. Jones, Sun Prairie, disorderly conduct Aug. 23, $187.
Bryant A. King Jr., Madison, speeding in excess of posted limits Sept. 7, $98.80.
Branden C. Krueger, Columbus, retail theft Sept. 10, $187.
Phyllis L. Krueger, Waupun, violation of red traffic control signal Aug. 31, $98.80.
Jefferson A. Marauding Valdivia, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Sept. 1, $124.
Natasha L. Marks, Poynette, failure to yield right-of-way making left turn Sept. 2, $98.80.
Daniela Mendez-Peralta, Madison, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Sept. 1, $124.
Sara E. Mileham, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, $861; operating motor vehicle with blood-alcohol of .08 or greater, dismissed; both occurred Sept. 4.
Cameron I. Miller, Madison, passing in a no passing zone Aug. 21, dismissed.
Tiffany M. Peterson, Marshall, improper stop at stop sign, $98.80; possession of drug paraphernalia by an adult, $313; operating after revocation, $124 and open intoxicants in motor vehicle by driver, $187; all occurred Sept. 4.
Dustin A. Porter, Sun Prairie, passing in a no passing zone Sept 1, $136.60.
Christian Rascon, Cottage Grove, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Sept. 4, $124.
Arturo Romero Hidalgo, Sun Prairie, operating after revocation Sept. 5, $124.
Aleksey S. Sobakin, Sun Prairie, speeding in excess of posted limit May 18, $98.80.
Nyesha N. Thomas, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits Sept. 9, $98.80.
Jean Vivas, Madison, violation of red traffic control signal, $98.80; operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license. $124; both occurred Aug. 29.
Nicole C. Wampole, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration, $98.80; operating motor vehicle without insurance, $124; auto following too closely, $124; all occurred Sept. 7.
Robert J. Wanish, Wausau, operating motor vehicle while under the influence, $798; operating motor vehicle with blood-alcohol of .08 or more, dismissed; both occurred Oct. 17, 2021.
Darshawan E. Watson, Sun Prairie, damage to property Jan. 8, $187.
Donte B. Whitlock, Plymouth, operating after revocation, $124; possession of fewer than 25 grams of marijuana, $565; both occurred Sept. 5.
Amariah C. Williams, Madison, failure to obey traffic sign or signal Sept. 14, $98.80.
Coltan P. Wolf, Madison, operating motor vehicle with probationary or unauthorized person Aug. 10, dismissed.
Parking Court
Allen L. Kastner, Madison, no parking in area reserved for physically disabled, $160.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes