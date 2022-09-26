Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal court on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022:
Peter A. Bartosch, Sun Prairie, operating a motor vehicle without insurance Aug. 28, $124.
Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal court on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022:
Peter A. Bartosch, Sun Prairie, operating a motor vehicle without insurance Aug. 28, $124.
Almas Begum, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without proof of insurance Aug. 31, $10.
William M. Bunyan Jr., Middleton, operating motor vehicle without proof of insurance Aug. 25, $10.
Dashawn D. Charleston, Madison, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration, $98.80; operating while suspended, $124; both occurred Aug. 17.
Danalyna S. Chiarilli, Olean NY, non-registration of motor vehicle, $98.80; operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, $124; both occurred Aug. 3.
Riannon K. Estrada, Madison, operating after revocation, $124; operating motor vehicle without insurance, $124; both occurred Aug. 30.
Callie Hinz, Sun Prairie, retail theft May 25, $376; retail theft May 28, $691.
Corey C. Holman, Sun Prairie, reckless driving, $313; operating after revocation, $124; both occurred June 10.
Lori A. Krey, Poynette, unsafe lane deviation Aug. 20, $98.80.
German Maldonado Zavala, operating while suspended, $124; unsafe backing, $98.80; both occurred Aug. 23.
Hamzah B. Nolley, Madison, non-registration of motor vehicle Sept. 5, $98.80.
Andrew R. Perry, Stoughton, auto following too closely Aug. 24, $98.80.
Rudolfo H. Ramos Jr., Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without insurance Aug. 25, $124.
Destiny M. Randle, Spartanburg SC, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Aug. 14, $124.
Kaitlynn M. Redantz, Sun Prairie, disorderly conduct Aug. 22, $187.
Charles R. Reinhardt, Sun Prairie, failure to yield right-of-way making left turn Aug. 25, $98.80.
Ryan N. Schroeder, Manitowoc, disorderly conduct June 10, $187.
Laura M. Stieren, Deforest, improper signal for stop or turn Aug. 26, $124.
Ramon Suarez Hernandez, Madison, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Aug. 25, $124.
Mercedes J. Thompson, Madison, possession of drug paraphernalia by adult Aug. 18, $313.
Gregory L. Turner, Milwaukee, operating while suspended Aug. 14, $124.
Larissa D. Williams, Sun Prairie, operating after revocation Aug. 22, $124.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.