Due to an illness, Substitute/Reserve Judge Steve Tinker adjudicated these cases for Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022:
Due to an illness, Substitute/Reserve Judge Steve Tinker adjudicated these cases for Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022:
Diego A. Arriola, Marshall, unreasonable & imprudent speed Oct. 23, dismissed.
Kayanna D. Branch, Fitchburg, operating while suspended Nov. 14, $124.
Ty S. Brandmeier, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without insurance Nov. 2, $124.
Michael W. Crawford, Sun Prairie, retail theft Oct. 22, $691,
Marshondra T. Davis, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Nov. 5, $124.
Devan S. Donahue, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within the city Nov. 22, $124.
Elena G. Eloudrhiri, Madison, operating motor vehicle with blood—alcohol of .08 or more, dismissed; operating more vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, $861; unreasonable and imprudent speed, dismissed; all occurred Sept. 26.
Sarah J. Hustad, Madison, retail theft Sept. 29, $187.
Antoyne A. Jackson Jr., Madison, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, $124; operating while suspended, $124; both occurred Nov. 10.
Ashaunta M. Jackson, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Nov. 7, $124.
Tiffany R. Keil, Sun Prairie, retail theft Nov. 3, $376.
Czeslaw Klysyz, Elmwood Park Ill., owner’s liability/failure to stop after an accident Oct. 2, $124.
Rhonda J. Langetieg, Sun Prairie, failure to yield right-of-way from stop sign Nov. 2, $98.80.
Elijah J. Lurks, Sun Prairie, loud and unnecessary noise prohibited Nov. 3, $187.
James N. Ogle, Sun Prairie, failure to yield right-of-way from stop sign Nov. 7, $98.80.
Julio C. Parra Vasquez, Madison, failure to yield right-of-way making left turn Nov. 12, $313.
Gilbert V. Rice, Sun Prairie, disorderly conduct Oct. 13, $187.
Brooke B. Schaefer, Middleton, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration Nov. 6, $98.80.
Alajah T. Thomas, Sun Prairie, loud and unnecessary noise prohibited Nov. 3, $187.
Esther X. Thome, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within the city Nov. 8, $98.80.
Malik M. Washington, Fitchburg, operating while suspended, $124; possession of fewer than 25 grams of marijuana, $313; both occurred Nov. 5.
Parking Court
Richard R. Rogers, Sun Prairie, parking on private property without consent of owner/lessee, $30.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes
