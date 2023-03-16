Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cased in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, March 8, 2023:
Bold Adiyasuren, Chicago, failure to yield right-of-way emerging from alley Feb. 4, $98.80.
Brianna J. Boelter, Sun Prairie, failure to yield right-of-way from stop sign Jan. 11, dismissed.
Kiara K. Cobbins, Cottage Grove, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Jan. 31, $124.
Curtis A. Cole, Waterloo, failure to yield right-of-way making left turn Jan. 30, dismissed.
Dantisha D. Davis, Milwaukee, disorderly conduct Feb. 1, $187.
Cedric L. Ferguson, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended Feb. 7. $124.
Marcus D. Ford, Milwaukee, retail theft Feb. 9. $376.
Rosaline Hanciles, Marshall, operatin motor vehicle without insurance Feb. 2, $124.
Jennifer J. Jacobs, Sun Prairie, disregard official sign or signal Feb. 3, $98.80.
Mario S. Jeffery, North Fond du Lac, operating motor vehicle without insurance Feb. 3, $124.
Xavier R. Landry, Sun Prairie, failure to yield right-of-way making left turn Jan. 11, dismissed.
Lamika N. McDaniel, New Lisbon, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration Feb. 1, $98.80.
Try E. Ray, Columbus, improper turn into driveway Jan. 25, $98.80.
David M. Seely, Madison, retail theft by altering vehicle price value less than $100, $98.80.
Eric C.Solberg, Waterloo, failure to yield right-of-way emerging from alley Feb. 2, $98.80.
Timothy J. Stevens, Sun Prairie, operating after revocation Feb. 12, $124.
Felix S. Yoel, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway within the city limits Feb. 6, $124.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes
