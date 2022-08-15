Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022:
Jason A. Berghammer, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits July 9, $149.20.
Wallace F. Cross, Sun Prairie, fireworks prohibited July 4, $187.
Jacki S. Crum, Sun Prairie, failure to yield right-of-way making left turn July 7, $98.80.
Gregory M. Doby Jr., Fitchburg, operating while suspended July 8, $124.
Hannah R. Dudley, Madison, retail theft July 15, $187.
Gordon M. Gray, Madison, disorderly conduct with motor vehicle July 5, $124.
Bionca A. Hill, Madison, disorderly conduct July 3, $187.
Mark W. Leatherberry, Sun Prairie, deviating from laned traffic July 9, $98.80.
Megan L. Matje, Madison, operating after revocation July 14, $124.
Tabitha T. Matteson, Marshall, operating motor vehicle with probationary/unauthorized person June 20, dismissed.
Monica N. McKnight Foster, Madison, retail theft July 9, $187.
Abigail E. Pochel, Cottage Grove, deviating from laned traffic July 14, $98.80.
Darnell D. Richmond, Deforest, fireworks prohibited July 4, $187.
Hong Shen, Deforest, operating motor vehicle without proof of insurance July 4, $10.
Hannah C. Sonnentag, Waukesha, improper signal for stop or turn July 13, $98.80.
Amarion ED Stinson, Zion Ill., possession of fewer than 25 grams of marijuana July 7, $313.
Alyssa S. Tate, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits July 8, $124.
Donna D. Thacker, McFarland, operating motor vehicle without insurance July 20, $124.
Nyesha N. Thomas, Sun Prairie, disorderly conduct July 3, $187.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes
