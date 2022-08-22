Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022:
Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022:
Cristian R. Castro Flores, Madison, speeding on highway or street within city limits July 23, $98.80.
Madisen J. Childs, Madison, failure to yield right-of-way making left turn June 19, dismissed.
Jantzen A. Davis Sr., Sun Prairie, non-registration of motor vehicle July 11, $98.80.
Luciano Fina, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits July 19, $124.
Pittaris M. Glass, Madison, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license July 23, $124.
Calvin M. Henderson Sr., Fitchburg, non-registration of motor vehicle, $98.80; operating after revocation, $124; both occurred July 21.
Aaron M. Huddleston, Madison, violation of red traffic control signal July 16, $98.80.
Kathleen A. Karklus, Fitchburg, inattentive driving July 23, $313.
Melody V. McKnight, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended July 14, $124.
Hamzeh B. Nolley, Madison, possession of drug paraphernalia by adult July 11, $313.
Tiffany M. Peterson, Marshall, operating after revocation July 19, $124.
Scott E. Pongratz, Sun Prairie, hit and run property damage adjacent to highway, $124; open intoxicants in motor vehicle by driver, dismissed; operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, $798; all occurred June 18.
Milan S. Robinson, Sun Prairie, loud and unnecessary noise prohibited July 16, $313.
David A. Ross Jr., Sun Prairie, operating after revocationMarch 12, dismissed.
Brittany M. Smith, Sun Prairie, passing in a no passing zone, $136.60; operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, dismissed; both occurred July 25.
Brendan R. Soeteber, Columbus, obstruction of emergency or rescue personnel July 14, $187.
Elisha J. Strnad, Waterloo, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license July 9, $124.
Gary R. Tallard, Verona, improper signal for stop or turn July 23, $124.
Bernardus A. Van Zoest, Dane, retail theft June 20, dismissed.
Gabino R. Yabarra, Sun Prairie, loitering prohibited July 20, $187.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes
