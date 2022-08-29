Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022:
Karen A. Arellano, Madison, improper signal for stop or turn July 27, $98.80.
Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022:
Karen A. Arellano, Madison, improper signal for stop or turn July 27, $98.80.
Ella S. Bathke, Cottage Grove, failure to yield right-of-way entering alley July 23, $98.80.
Martin W. Binning, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits July 25, $124.
Hakeem R. Bowens, Stoughton, speeding on highway or street within city limits, $136.60; possession of fewer than 25 grams of marijuana; both occurred July 31.
Devin J. Coughlin, Waunakee, deviating from laned traffic June 15, dismissed.
Aijalon M. Daughtry, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended July 27, $124.
Olivia Dominguez, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license July 25, $124.
Brittany L. Fehrman, Sun Prairie, disorderly conduct July 24, $187.
Rosaura Garcia-Garcia, Madison, operating motor vehicle without valid driver’s license, $124; operating motor vehicle without insurance, $124; both occurred July 28.
Damalish L. Hale, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits Aug. 3, $149.20.
Royale T. Hiro, Deforest, disregard official sign July 18, $98.80.
Heather N. Hyatt, Sun Prairie, retail theft July 18, $187.
Sarah E. Jimieson, Cottage Grove, failure to follow indicated turn July 31, $98.80.
Tanisha T. Johnson, Madison, disorderly conduct July 24, $187.
Rafael Lemus Flores, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license July 25, $124.
Manuel J. Martin, Marshall, disorderly conduct July 29, $98.80.
Mitchell L. McGann, Sun Prairie, violation of red traffic control signal July 24, $98.80.
Jamiya M. Murray, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, $124; speeding in excess of posted limit, $98.80; both occurred July 28.
Joshua P. Newman, Sun Prairie, non-registration of motor vehicle July 20, $98.80.
Cody J. Oppor, Madison, operating after revocation July 30, $124.
Jacinthe J. Potts, Cottage Grove, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license July 27, $124.
Antoine D. Sails Jr., Madison, operating motor a motor vehicle without proof of insurance July 28, $10.
Aidan R. Shea, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits July 28, $98.80.
David B. Sheriff Jr., Sun Prairie, unsafe backing, $98.80; operating while suspended, $124; both occurred July 30.
Kwantrell Z. Vargas, Middleton, obstructing an officer June 16, $187.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.