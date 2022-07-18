Gavel

Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, July 13, 2022:

Christopher J. Aldrich, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without insurance June 18, dismissed.

Daifazon J. Aldridge, Sun Prairie, failure to yield right-of-way making left turn May 15, dismissed.

Jennifer J. Asche, McFarland, retail theft June 30, $187.

Christine Bell, Beloit, possession of drug paraphernalia June 3, $313.

Natasha M. Benedict, Sun Prairie, failure to yield right-of-way making left turn June 18, $98.80.

McCoy M. Blossom, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits June 10, $98.80.

David R. Brooks, Sun Prairie, failure to yield right-of-way from stop sign, $98.80; operating motor vehicle without insurance, $124; operating after revocation, $313; all occurred June 18.

Shantalena M. Carter-Booker, Madison, operating after revocation June 7, $124.

Mark A. Hansen, Sun Prairie, violation of red traffic control signal June 22, $98.80.

Bobby L. Haynes, Madison, hit and run-unattended vehicle Jan. 21, $187.

Zaqwelleus N. Jones, Sun Prairie, public nuisances affecting health June 10, $187.

Daniel E. Krausman, Sun Prairie, disorderly conduct June 24, $187.

David A. Mitchell Jr., Sun Prairie, failure to stop for flashing red June 16, $98.80.

Robert M. Pater, Sun Prairie, underage drinking June 11, $187.

Milan S. Robinson, Sun Prairie, loud and unnecessary noise prohibited June 15, $187.

Michelle L. Schoch, Sun Prairie, improper signal for stop or turn, $98.80; non-registration of motor vehicle, dismissed; both occurred June 3.

Anna K. Schultz, Sun Prairie, auto following too closely June 16, $124.

Braylee D. Stafford, Sun Prairie, underage drinking, $187; possession of fewer than 25 grams of marijuana, $98.80; both occurred June10.

Tyler Weum, Madison, retail theft June 17, $187.

Daniel P. Worrell, Sun Prairie, unlawful U-turn-no due regard June 21, $98.80.

—Compiled by Chris Mertes

