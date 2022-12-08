Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022:
Ozgur Akcay, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits Nov. 14, $174.40.
Yaisa M. Alaniz Gamez, Sun Prairie, failure to yield right-of-way making left turn, $98.80; operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, $124; and operating a motor vehicle without insurance, $124; all occurred Oct. 28.
Lexi L. Arnold, Sun Prairie, failure to yield right-of-way making left turn Oct. 11, dismissed.
Taj F. Bourenane, Sun Prairie, possession of fewer than 25 grams of marijuana Nov. 1, $313.
Sarah K. Boyer, Marshall, interference with sign or signal Oct. 18, $98.80.
Vicente Casarez, Sun Prairie, improper signal for stop or turn, $98.80; operating after revocation, dismissed; both occurred Sept. 10.
Katerin Castaneda Sarante, DeForest, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Oct. 25, $124.
Matt P. Cunningham, Sun Prairie, unlawful trespass Oct. 20, $187.
Diamond A. Dawson, Blanchardville, retail theft Oct. 16, $187.
Jeremiah L. Donnell, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Oct. 17, dismissed.
Andrew J. Drake, Sun Prairie, possession of drug paraphernalia Nov. 1, $313.
Edwin J. Garcia Rayo, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without valid driver’s license, $124; speeding on highway or street within city, $124; both occurred Oct. 20.
Alejandro J. Gonzalez, Sun Prairie, disorderly conduct with a motor vehicle Nov. 7, $124.
Grant A. Johnsen, Fitchburg, failure to stop for flashing red Nov. 10, $98.80.
Jenessa E. Knoll, Columbus improper signal for stop or turn Nov. 2, $98.80.
Amber L. Lottes, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended Oct. 24, $124.
Deante L. Luster, Sun Prairie, disorderly conduct Oct. 28, $187.
Marissa A. Mapes, Madison, failure to yield right-of-way Oct. 4, dismissed.
Patsy R. McIntyre, Sun Prairie, disorderly conduct Nov. 5, $187.
Shirley K. Norman Johnson, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended Oct. 27, $124.
Cynthia M, Palmer, Sun Prairie, improper signal for stop or turn Nov. 16, $111.40.
Karina M. Piazza, Fitchburg, speeding on highway or street within city limits Oct. 25, $124.
Connor R. Rowe, Madison, speeding in excess of posted limit Nov. 3, $149.20.
Kathleen M. Sanford, Waunakee, improper signal for stop or turn Oct. 29, $98.80.
Merlin J. Stanek, Columbus, illegal right turn Nov. 1, $98.80,
Amanda B. Stroede, Sun Prairie, failure to yield right-of-way from stop sign Oct. 21, $98.80.
Melissa L. Suby, Sun Prairie, owner’s liability/failure to stop after an accident Nov. 4, $691.
Mary K. Swan McIntyre, Sun Prairie, disorderly conduct Nov. 5, $187.
Tniyah L. Vivians-Fisher, Madison, speeding on highway or street within city limits Oct. 24, $98.80.
Emelia L. Walker, DeForest, failure to yield right-of-way making left turn Oct. 31. $98.80.
Justin R. Ward, Sun Prairie, unsafe land deviation Nov. 3, $98.80.
Tommy J. Wesoloski, Waterloo, operating while suspended Nov. 4, $124.
Raymond W. Wiliams Jr., Sun Prairie, retail theft Oct. 15, $187.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes