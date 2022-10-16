Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022:
Laconia C. Baker, Sun Prairie, illegal left turn Sept. 9, $98.80.
Tiffany M. Burke, Waunakee, disorderly conduct Feb. 2, $124.
Vincent K. Corner, Madison, operating motor vehicle without proof of insurance Sept. 12, $10.
Tracy T. Crowell, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, $798; operating motor vehicle with blood-alcohol of .08 or more, dismissed; both occurred July 21.
Scott J. Fredenberg, Deforest, retail theft Aug. 21, $187.
James A. Hamilton. Mazomanie, child under 8 with no car seat Sept. 30, $98.80.
Earnest Hardy, Madison, operating while suspended Sept. 10, $124.
Tanner R. Hunt, Madison, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration, $98.80; operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, $124; both occurred Sept. 10.
Mario S, Jeffery, North Fond du Lac, operating while suspended Sept. 10, $124.
Vera L. Jones, Deforest, violation of red traffic control signal Sept. 30, $98.80.
Sara R. Kann, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, $798; operating motor vehicle with blood-alcohol of .08 or more, dismissed; both occurred July 3.
Philander P. Reed, Chicago, retail theft July 25, $187.
Kelly D. Rogers, Fitchburg, improper signal for stop or turn Sept. 13, $98.80.
Jessica K. Rybold, Sun Prairie, failure to yield right-of-way Oct. 1, $111.40.
Bamba Sillah, Madison, operating motor vehicle without insurance Sept. 13, $124.
Heath J. Thiel, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended Sept. 23, $124.
Michael J. Triplett, Madison, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Sept. 16, $124.
Shawn M. Wilson-Walsh, Richland Center, improper signal for stop or turn Sept. 17, $111.40.
James Winters, Madison, operating motor vehicle without insurance Sept. 13, $124.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes
