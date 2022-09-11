Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022:
Municipal Court
Matthew E. Ashmead, Fayetteville Ark., obstructing traffic July 8, $98.80.
Alagie D. Bah, Sun Prairie, improper stop at stop sign, $98.80; reckless driving, $313; operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, $124; unreasonable and imprudent speed violation, $136.60; all occurred Aug. 10.
Owen J. Bailey, Marshall, operating motor vehicle without insurance, dismissed; mandatory seat belt violation, dismissed; unreasonable and imprudent speed violation, dismissed; operating while suspended, $124; operating with suspended vehicle registration, dismissed; operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, $798; reckless driving, $313; all occurred July 28.
Anne E. Benzine, Sun Prairie, auto following too closely Aug. 6, $124.
Andrew S. Bethel, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits Sept. 4, dismissed.
Mitchel P. Brown, Sun Prairie, operating after revocation, dismissed; failure to yield right-of-way making left turn, dismissed; both occurred Nov. 24, 2021.
Mildren N. Centeno Garcia, Madison, owner’s liability-flee or elude officer Aug. 4, $439.
Kevin R. Chasi Guerrero, Sun Prairie, operating after revocation Aug. 22, $124.
Ramon D. Coello Tejeda, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Aug. 22, $124.
Peter L. Dunn, Poynette, operating with suspended registration Aug. 5, $98.80.
Morgan J. Elsinger, Columbia Mo., speeding on semi-urban highway Aug. 7, $98.80.
John M. Hamilton, Sun Prairie, duty/striking property July 27, $187.
Francesca F. Hansen, Marshall, failure to yield right-of-way making left turn Aug. 5, $98.80.
Katherine S. Hildebrandt, Madison, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license July 28, $124.
Martez A. Hudson, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Aug. 8, $124.
Sheikh T. Jammeh, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, $861; operating motor vehicle with blood-alcohol of .08 or more, dismissed; both occurred Aug. 3.
Antwan D. Lofton, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits Aug. 16, $174.40.
Mattie E. McFarland, Waunakee, driving wrong way on divided highway Aug. 10, $98.80.
Raul Melchor Hernandez, Marshall, operating while suspended Aug. 4, $124.
Korah L. Moore, Marshall, improper signal for stop or turn Aug. 10, $98.80.
Gabriel R. Newberry, Madison, operating motor vehicle without insurance Aug. 5, $124.
Joseph R. O’Malley, Sun Prairie, non-registration of motor vehicle Aug. 3, $98.80.
Santos A. Ortega Ruiz, Sun Prairie, unsafe backing Aug. 14, $98.80.
Tiniki Y. Powell-Scott, Sun Prairie, deviating from laned traffic Aug. 3, $98.80.
Yhordan Querevalu, Sun Prairie, unreasonable and imprudent speed violation July 29, $136.60.
Brittany L. Schwind, Portage, violation of red traffic control signal Aug. 12, $98.80.
Heidi M. Stewart, Sun Prairie, violation of red traffic control signal Aug. 11, $98.80.
Jeremy K. Tuckenberry, Sun Prairie, operating after revocation Aug. 7, $124.
Mahamadou Tunkara, Sun Prairie, non-registration of motor vehicle, $98.80; operating while suspended, $124; both occurred Aug. 10.
Alfonzo D. Wade, Sun Prairie, owner’s liability/failure to stop after accident Aug. 5, $124.
Yameka D. Williams, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, $124; passing in a no passing zone, $136.60; both occurred Aug. 5.
Deshawn H. Winslow, Madison, operating after revocation Aug. 15, $124.
Yin Yang, Sun Prairie, failure to yield right-of-way making left turn Aug. 10, $98.80.
Parking Court
Grace C. Albert, Sun Prairie, parking on left side of highway, $37.50.
Jennifer A. Cannon, Sun Prairie, parking on left side of highway, $37.50.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes