The Sun Prairie Optimist Club is asking the community to Choose Optimism on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
The Sun Prairie Optimist Club invites community members to celebrate not only Groundhog Day, but also Optimist Day on Feb. 2, 2023.
The celebration of Optimism started on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at the Sun Prairie City Council meeting with a proclamation from Mayor Paul Esser.
With the after effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic continuing to affect the lives of people around the world, Optimists are choosing Optimism.
“Now more than ever, we recognize the need to choose optimism,” Sun Prairie Optimist Club President Ray Thomsen explained. “Our number one priority is helping children in our community.”
Optimist members continue to find optimism by reciting the Optimist Creed. The Creed is 100 years old but holds great importance. It is a promise that one makes to themselves to be so strong that nothing can disturb your peace of mind; to talk health, happiness, and prosperity to everyone you meet; and to press on to the greater achievements of the future, among other things.
The Sun Prairie Optimist Club has been supporting local youth since 1967. Some of the Programs and service projects that the Club is involved in include Hero Appreciation Night, Teacher Appreciation, Students of the Month, Essay and Oratorical Contests for youth, and Tri-Star Basketball.
For more information about the Sun Prairie Optimist Club, call Thomson at 608-630-6101. The Sun Prairie Optimist Club meets via zoom at noon on Wednesdays for a delicious lunch provided by Glass Nickel in downtown Sun Prairie.
Guests and new members are always welcome, either in person or online.
To learn more about the club, go to the club website at www.sunprairieoptimist.org and like the club’s Sun Prairie Optimist Club Facebook page.
Optimist International has nearly 80,000 adult and youth members in about 3000 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico and throughout the world. Carrying the motto “Bringing Out the Best in Youth, in our Communities, and in Ourselves,” Optimists conduct positive service projects that reach more than 6 million young people each year.
To learn more about Optimist International, call 1-314-371-6000 or visit the organization’s website at www.optimist.org.
