The Sun Prairie Optimist Club invites community members to celebrate not only Groundhog Day, but also Optimist Day on Feb. 2, 2023.

Mayor Esser presents Optimist Day Proclamation

Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser (right) presented a proclamation urging Sun Prairie residents to celebrant Optimist Day on Feb. 2 to members of the Sun Prairie Optimist Club on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Accepting the proclamation were (from left) Terry McIlroy, Adam Schleicher, Carol Esser and Maureen Crombie.

