Changes to the City of Sun Prairie's parking ordinance governing city parking lots -- including the Park & Ride lot -- will prohibit parking motor homes, recreational vehicles, trailers, boats or vehicles 22 feet or larger in any city lot at any time.
The ordinance amendment, recommended for city council approval by the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee, also prohibits parking of any kind in the lot between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. unless otherwise posted.
Ben John, Public Works Operations Manager and Alexander Brown, Transportation Coordinator, wrote in a report to the committee that the lot, which is located at 2751 O'Keeffe Ave. at the corner of Reiner Road and O'Keeffe Avenue, provides access to Metro Transit Service during peak commuting periods.
The lot also provides access to regional bicycle trails with free parking.
Its location just off the Reiner Road/Grand Avenue exit on US Highway 151 has 73 stalls, including handicap accessible stalls.
But city staff and police believed overnight parking and oversize vehicle parking were prohibited within the lot. But in attempting to write citations to enforce the ordinance, Sun Prairie Police Department officers learned the ordinance was in need of clarification to avoid ambiguity when enforcing overnight parking rules. The proposed changes to Chapter 10.20.080 will be added on signs to be installed at the Park & Ride lot.
The amendment also states no stopping or parking of campers, recreational vehicles, trailers, boats, or oversized vehicles 22 feet or longer are allowed within the lot at any time.
Linnerud projects backed
Two projects recommended for approval by the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee on March 14 will impact Linnerud Drive in 2023.
Brown discussed one project: Linnerud Drive Bike Lane Striping and Parking Modifications.
As part of scheduled street reconstruction budgeted in the Capital Improvement Plan for O’Keeffe Avenue and Linnerud Drive, city staff investigated the removal of the north parking lane along Linnerud Drive.
Brown said the removal of the parking lane allows the city to stripe on-street bicycle lanes along Linnerud Drive during scheduled construction in 2023 as far east as Sheehan Park.
The resurfacing of O’Keeffe Avenue and Linnerud Drive is still in the city’s Capital Improvement Program for 2023. On-street bike lanes are being striped on these roads as they are designated as “collector” routes per the Federal Highway Administration.
Brown wrote in his report that the installation of bike lanes on Linnerud Drive is consistent with the Comprehensive Plan’s policy to “provide complete bicycle facilities in key urban arterial corridors and collector streets, where feasible . . .”
The city classifies streets to identify those streets intended to serve higher traffic volumes, with consultation with the Greater Madison Metropolitan Planning Organization.
Brown pointed out the American Association of State & Highway Transportation Officials (AASHTO) states when bike lanes are placed adjacent to a parking lane, the minimum reach from the curb face to the farthest edge of the bike lane is 12 feet, and that the bike lane shall be at least five feet wide.
To meet the minimum bicycling standard on Linnerud Drive, one lane of parking (the north parking lane) would need to be removed, Brown said.
In evaluating the occupancy of parking along Linnerud during four weekdays in the early morning, lunch, and later afternoon hours, as well as three weekends, no more than one car at a time was observed to be parked on the street, indicating that parking occupancy at peak hours is low enough to indicate that the removal of parking would have little-to-no adverse impact on neighborhood residents and businesses.
Brown said postcards were mailed to neighbors located near the project. “We have heard no complaints about this,” Brown added.
The committee voted to recommend council approval.
The second item involves right-of-way acquisition and a change in the design for the Bird-Linnerud Drive intersection safety improvement project.
City Engineering Director Tom Veith recommended a budget amendment of $17,450 because of additional services due to the upgraded turn lanes at the intersection. Veith explained the upgrades were needed so that trucks could make turns at the intersection without going up over the curb.
Alders backed the change order and budget amendment and recommended approval of both to the Sun Prairie City Council.
Special meeting set Tuesday
City Public Services Director Adam Schleicher said two bids are scheduled to be awarded by the committee next Tuesday, March 21, during a special 4 p.m. meeting in the council chambers. The meeting is scheduled to precede the 5 p.m. scheduled Committee of the Whole meeting.