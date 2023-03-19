Changes to the City of Sun Prairie's parking ordinance governing city parking lots -- including the Park & Ride lot -- will prohibit parking motor homes, recreational vehicles, trailers, boats or vehicles 22 feet or larger in any city lot at any time.

The ordinance amendment, recommended for city council approval by the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee, also prohibits parking of any kind in the lot between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. unless otherwise posted.

Alexander Brown

Brown

Tags