On Sunday July 25, 2021 the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation, & forestry Department hosted Dave Weinbach, a 10-time US open pickleball champion and an USAPA nine-time champion, as he led pickleball clinics for youth and adults at the Wyndham Hills Community Park pickleball courts. Weinbach taught participants the basics of pickleball as well as strategy of the game.
On Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Kristin Grissom (right) accepted a large check for $79,739 representing the amount raised by the Sun Prairie Parks Friends. In the photo (from left) are Karen Jerg, Mary Lalley, Sun Prairie Parks Freinds Treasurer Jo Kiesow and Grissom. The donation will be used to add four more pickleball courts to the Wyndham Hills Park Pickleball Complex.
The Sun Prairie Parks Friends recently announced an additional contribution of money for the Wyndham Hills Pickleball Complex in Wyndham Hills Park on Sun Prairie's far west side.
Contributed/William Dunlop/Sun Prairie Parks Friends
Sun Prairie Parks Friends, Inc. recently announced it raised additional funds as part of an agreement with the City of Sun Prairie to construct an expansion of the pickleball courts at Wyndham Hills Park.
SPPF previously donated almost $80,000 for the construction of the expansion which was completed this past summer. They now have raised an additional $20,417.77 and donated $3,606.24 worth of equipment to support operating the new facility.
The funds will be used to help finance the addition of lighting of the courts next year. The city’s Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission formally approved the donation at a recent meeting.
Representatives of SPPF and the Friends of Wyndham Hills Pickleball Community worked in coordination with the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department to provide the additional improvements beyond the construction of the four additional courts.
SPPF was formed to support the parks in the City of Sun Prairie through volunteer efforts, financial contributions, advocacy, and collaboration in December 2020.
SPPF also assists in the preservation and improvement of recreational opportunities, land, ecosystems, structures, and equipment within City of Sun Prairie parks.
The SPPF supports and cares for city parks through assisting with park planning and development, capital project support, programming and events, fundraising, assisting with grant acquisition, and with the purchase of equipment and supplies for all parks in the City.
“To support our mission, SPPF has assisted the City of Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department with park maintenance and improvements,” remarked SPPF President Jonathan Stevens.
“SPPF cannot adequately express how thankful they are for the continued and generous donations and support that has been received from the area businesses and pickleball community,” Stevens added. “Thank you to all those who supported these efforts to make Sun Prairie’s Wyndham Hills Pickleball facility one of the best in the region.”