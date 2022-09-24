Sun Prairie Parks Friends, Inc. recently announced it raised additional funds as part of an agreement with the City of Sun Prairie to construct an expansion of the pickleball courts at Wyndham Hills Park.

SPPF previously donated almost $80,000 for the construction of the expansion which was completed this past summer. They now have raised an additional $20,417.77 and donated $3,606.24 worth of equipment to support operating the new facility.

Sun Prairie Parks Friends (2020)