The City of Sun Prairie’s Parks, Recreation & Forestry (SPPRF) Department received four major awards at the Wisconsin Park and Recreation Association’s (WPRA) Annual Awards Banquet in the categories of Fellowship Award, Aquatics Professional of the Year, and Silver Star Awards.

The series of awards began with recognition of the significant contributions made by a special Sun Prairie community member.

City's first splash pad ribbon cutting
Donor Rita Tubbs (center) gets help from her family as she cuts the ribbon on the new Tom and Rita Tubbs Splash Pad and Playground at Wetmore Park on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
Parker N Rex
The Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department’s official mascot is Parker N Rex, who makes frequent appearances at department events such as the Concerts in the Park series.
Adult Recess Stocker Bubbles
Sun Prairie District 1 Alder Steve Stocker played with a bubble wand during Adult Recess at Sheehan Park on Friday, July 22. The program received an award from the Wisconsin Parks and Recreation Association (WPRA).