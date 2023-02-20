The City of Sun Prairie’s Parks, Recreation & Forestry (SPPRF) Department received four major awards at the Wisconsin Park and Recreation Association’s (WPRA) Annual Awards Banquet in the categories of Fellowship Award, Aquatics Professional of the Year, and Silver Star Awards.
The series of awards began with recognition of the significant contributions made by a special Sun Prairie community member.
Fellowship AwardRita Tubbs was recognized as WPRA’s 2022 Fellowship Award winner. This category is the highest bestowed by WPRA to recognize individuals who have offered major support to their community’s parks and recreation efforts. Tubbs was nominated because of the contributions and community service made by her and her late husband, Tom Tubbs.
The Tubbses spearheaded the capital campaign for the Sun Prairie Ice Arena in 2014 with a donation of $250,000. In 2020, Rita approached the SPPRF Department regarding a $250,000 donation for the splashpad facility at Wetmore Park.
Their contribution towards this project allowed for significant enhancements such as a new playground, updated site layout, enhanced water features such as the iconic ladybug dumping bucket, and many other significant improvements. These changes improved this facility from being a local hotspot to a regional destination, where tens of thousands of children and their families have made memories.
Before receiving her award, Kristin Grissom, Director of Parks, Recreation & Forestry, introduced Rita to the audience, citing her commitment to the community through financial contributions and service hours. Grissom told the story of her donation, sharing that Rita’s primary concern was for the team overseeing the project to have fun with it.
Rita was met with a standing ovation from the crowd as she approached the stage to accept her award. Sun Prairie’s winning streak continued with Chad Shelton, Recreation Director, receiving the award for Aquatics Professional of the Year.
Aquatics Professional of the Year AwardShelton, who manages the Sun Prairie Family Aquatic Center (FAC), received this award due to his outstanding leadership of the facility in 2022. Last year’s pool season was met with challenges such as lifeguard staffing issues, pool closures, and a water main break, but Shelton’s intent focus on safety and quality service delivery never wavered.
Shelton navigated these challenges exceptionally by listening to concerns of the lifeguard team and adjusting staffing and open hours as needed. He ensured that the safety of staff and patrons of the facility were the highest priority.
His efforts resulted in significant community support for the FAC and a cohesive team with a high morale. The SPPRF Department closed out the awards ceremony with recognition of exceptional youth and adult programming.
Silver Star Awards — Outstanding ProgrammingThe SPPRF Department received two Silver Star Awards in the Outstanding Programming category for Parker’s Pals in Youth Programming and Adult Recess for Adult/Older Adult Programming.
Parker’s Pals — Parker’s Pals is a therapeutic recreation experience for children ages six through 12. This past summer, children had the opportunity to enjoy three different adventure experiences. The first session included playing at the Sun Prairie Dream Park with special guest, James the Magician.
The following session included a special story time at the Sun Prairie Public Library with a stop at the EXPLORE Children’s Museum.
Lastly, kids played at Sheehan Park before cooling off with a swim at the Family Aquatic Center. These exciting adventures were designed to give participants opportunities to play, explore, and socialize.
Adult Recess — Adult Recess was a free event that offered adults the opportunity to be kids again for some fun in the sun. Adults from different age ranges showed up to play games such as tetherball, dodgeball, capture the flag, four square, and more!
When it was time to take a break, Working Draft brewery was present to offer libations while the Sun Prairie Media Center played throwback hits!
“I am immensely grateful to work alongside staff and community members who are so committed to our purpose of supporting the health, happiness, and wellbeing of our community,” said Grissom.
For additional information about upcoming programming check out the 2023 Summer Fun Guide, which will be released online at http://rec.cityofsunprairie.com at the beginning of April.