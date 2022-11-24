Sun Prairie’s Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department is attempting to remove affordability as an obstacle to participate in city recreation programs by offering the Recreation is for Everyone scholarship program.
Requesting a scholarship is easier than before with the department’s new online form, which provides no questions asked financial access to SPPRF programs.
A few details about the scholarship program include:
• Scholarships cover 50% of enrollment fees on most programs;
• No formal documentation is required for approval of financial assistance; and
• Online submission with approvals within two business days.
Families seeking the Recreation is for Everyone Scholarship must be enrolled in the Sun Prairie Area School District or a resident of the City of Sun Prairie.
Individuals who need assistance with the application or who may have questions should contact SPPRF by phone at 608-837-3449 weekdays during regular business hours.
Deadline for lights contest set for December 2
Registration for the City of Sun Prairie’s 5th Annual Holiday Light Decorating Contest runs until Friday, Dec. 2 at 11:59 p.m.
Judging will be performed by the Contest Advisory Board the week of Dec. 12. The exterior of your home—which must be located within the Sun Prairie Area School District—should be illuminated between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. during those nights. Judging will be based on creativity, appearance and effort.
Judges will score using the following criteria:
• Creativity—Originality, number of materials used, homemade vs. commercially made;
• Appearance—Color coordination, balance, overall attractiveness, overall wow factor; and
• Effort—Time and energy put into preparation and presentation.
Awards
Winners based on the Contest Advisory Board’s judging criteria will be notified by Friday, Dec. 16. Entries will also be posted on Facebook and listed on the City of Sun Prairie Website for a community judging process to take place to award for ‘People’s Choice’.
Contest Rules
• Entry deadline is Friday, Dec. 2 at 11:59 p.m.
• Participants are required to submit up to two photos of their home at the time of registration that will be posted for community judging (People’s Choice Award). Photos can be emailed to rec@cityofsunprairie.com
• Home must be located within the Sun Prairie Area School District (please check with the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department at 608-837-3449 if you’re not sure);
• Contest is limited to what can be seen from the street side of the house/business at night;
• People and live animals are not allowed as part of the display;
• All participants are encouraged to keep their house decorated through Dec. 31 so the community may view and enjoy!
• In-person judging will take place the week of December 12 between the times of 5-9 p.m.
• Winners based on in-person judging will be notified by Dec. 16. All winners will also receive an official City of Sun Prairie ‘Holiday Lights Contest Winner’ yard sign.
• Online judging will be open until Dec. 19 and winner will be notified after it closes.
Questions should be directed to the SPPRF Department by phone at 608-837-3449 weekdays during regular business hours.