The Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation & Forestry (SPPRF) Department recently announced the second annual Run the Parks event will take place on Saturday, May 13 beginning at 8 a.m. at Stoneridge Estates Park.

The family-friendly run/walk provides distances for all interest, skill, and ability levels. Additionally, participants may also sign their dog(s) up to participate for all distances of the race.

Dinosaurs at the Jurassic Parks Run
Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Kristin Grissom (right, in dinosaur costume) prepared to make announcements before the May 7, 2022 Jurassic Parks Run at Stoneridge Estates Park, where mascot Parker N. Rex (center left) interacted with participants. The same park will host the Run the Parks event on May 13, 2023.

