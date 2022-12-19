The Sun Prairie Plan Commission on Dec. 13 unanimously stated its support for a concept plan to construct two five-story buildings totaling 347 dwellings with associated land improvements on approximately 12 acres located south of Brooks Drive and east of Suchomel Road in the Town of Burke.

Roers Companies, which is currently constructing another large apartment development in Sun Prairie, also plans to petition for annexation and rezoning before any development will occur on the site.

Proposed development area

The outlined area shows the area that Roers Companies wants to develop with a two-building, five-story, 347-dwelling apartment development on the city’s west side. Members of the Sun Prairie Plan Commission gave the concept plan their support on Dec. 13.

