The outlined area shows the area that Roers Companies wants to develop with a two-building, five-story, 347-dwelling apartment development on the city’s west side. Members of the Sun Prairie Plan Commission gave the concept plan their support on Dec. 13.
The Sun Prairie Plan Commission on Dec. 13 unanimously stated its support for a concept plan to construct two five-story buildings totaling 347 dwellings with associated land improvements on approximately 12 acres located south of Brooks Drive and east of Suchomel Road in the Town of Burke.
Roers Companies, which is currently constructing another large apartment development in Sun Prairie, also plans to petition for annexation and rezoning before any development will occur on the site.
A staff report by City Planner Sarah Sauer stated Roers intends to apply for a Planned Development General Development Plan (GDP) due to the proposed development exceeding the maximum residential density, floor area ratio (FAR), and building height allowed by the city’s conventional zoning ordinance.
Sauer also wrote that Roers intends to submit an application to amend the Comprehensive Plan to reclassify the future land use to Neighborhood Residential with a High Intensity Residential (HIR) overlay, which is intended for residential densities up to 40 units per acre and are generally located close to major streets, commercial areas, transit, shopping, and other amenities.
“In staff’s judgment, the HIR classification is suitable in this location and compatible with surrounding residential development to the north and on the south side of Highway 151,” Sauer added in her report.
In polling the commission, Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser — who chairs commission meetings — re-stated his support for all housing construction in Sun Prairie, especially high-density housing: “We use too much land for too few units in this community.”
Commissioners generally stated their support, but commissioner Barb Bailey said she was concerned about the five story height of the building. “We have not gone that high with other apartment developments,” Bailey added.
All commissioners indicated their support for the proposal, which next is scheduled to be considered by the Sun Prairie City Council’s Committee of the Whole.
Cabela’s expansion coming soon?
The commission’s sole Jan. 10, 2023 agenda item is a Precise Implementation Plan amendment to construct a 10,555 sq. ft. addition for a boat display area and a boat service center at Cabela's, 1350 Cabela Drive. No other details were provided by City Planning Director Joshua Clements, who outlined the item previewing the commission's upcoming meeting.