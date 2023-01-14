Acting on a staff recommendation, the Sun Prairie Plan Commission on Jan. 10 recommended final city council approval of a 10,555 sq. ft. addition to Cabela’s/Bass Pro Shops at 1350 Cabela Drive.
City Planner Sarah Sauer wrote in her staff report building that the expansion is intended for boat sales and a boat service center located at the store.
A PIP was approved in 2014 for the construction of a 90,000 sq. ft. Cabela’s retail store and associated site improvements.
The proposed expansion is located north of the current building and includes four boat service bays at the rear of the building (west) and a boat sales display area in the front (east).
A metal roof overhang will extend along the front façade with storefront windows for the boat sales area and around the side for an overhead door for boat access.
According to the letter of intent from Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, the addition will require some site modifications. All new and existing boats waiting to be serviced shall be off site.
The property is Cole Cab Portfolio LLC, a Delaware limited liability company. The architect of record is Eric Albers with Insight Design Architects LLC and Landscape Architect is Ray Myers. For the proposed addition, the approximate construction schedule is February 23, 2023 and complete on June 23, 2023. At this time, the general contractor has not been selected.
Hours at the store, which employs 50 people, will remain unchanged at 9 a.m-9 p.m. daily. With no special environmental factors on the site, all proposed work will be done within the previously developed store area, according to the letter of intent.
Architect Albers told commissioners the name “Tracker Boat and ATVs” will be added to the store façade but that no boats would be stored on the property, and that boats awaiting service will also be stored off-site.
In addition, the name Bass Pro Outpost will be added to existing signage to indicate Bass merchandise is being sold at the store as well.
The commission recommended council approval unanimously, with just two commissioners absent.
Next meeting
The commission has another single-item agenda scheduled for Feb. 14, when Northpointe Development’s General Development’s plan for mixed-use and a Precise Implementation Plan for a three-building, 75-unit multi-family senior housing at 1050 E. Main St., is expected to be considered.