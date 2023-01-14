Expansion area

The highlighted portion of the rendering shows the proposed expansion at Cabela’s, 1350 Cabela Drive, in order to allow for boat sales and a boat service center.

 City of Sun Prairie

Acting on a staff recommendation, the Sun Prairie Plan Commission on Jan. 10 recommended final city council approval of a 10,555 sq. ft. addition to Cabela’s/Bass Pro Shops at 1350 Cabela Drive.

City Planner Sarah Sauer wrote in her staff report building that the expansion is intended for boat sales and a boat service center located at the store.

Cabela's Exterior
Buy Now

The rendering shows the existing wall at Cabela’s as well as the proposed addition, which will also include addition Bass Pro Outpost signage.
Cabela's Exterior
Buy Now

The rendering shows the existing wall at Cabela’s as well as the proposed addition, which will also include addition Bass Pro Outpost signage.

Tags