Faith Living Center, currently located at 131 Clarmar Drive in Sun Prairie (above) would be replaced with the Jessie Crawford Recovery Center if a conditional use permit backed by the Sun Prairie Plan Commission is given final approval by the Sun Prairie City Council.
Acting on an approval recommendation from City Planning Director Joshua Clements, the Sun Prairie Plan Commission recommended city council approval of a new site plan for Smith’s Crossing Community Park to include a pavilion and a restroom facility (in background).
The Jessie Crawford Recovery Center moved one step closer to final approval following a 6-0 approval recommendation from the Sun Prairie Plan Commission on Tuesday, April 11.
According to the staff report by City Planner Sarah Sauer and materials supplied to the city, the center would occupy an existing facility at 131 Clarmar Drive that was previously approved for a 20-unit, 28-bed elderly care community living arrangement if the city council gives final approval to the center’s conditional use permit.
The center will be a 40-bed facility providing inpatient education, therapy, and treatment services with dining and living rooms, kitchen, pantry, laundry, beauty services, offices, and conference rooms. Proposed hours of operation are from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., with staff present 24 hours. Approximately 18 employees will work at the center with patient turnover every 30-45 days.
Each patient will receive 20 or more hours of treatment services per week, according to James Crawford, who owns the new center. He told the commission that a lack of sober housing exists in the county, and that in order for patients to receive better care, they need access to services in the county.
Crawford told the commission that he began as a counselor and worked his way through the different positions in a treatment center before leaving that center and applying to become a service provider in Dane County.
“JCRC will provide a safe, structured environment in which patients are removed from stressful circumstances that promote or fuel the urge to use,” Crawford wrote in a letter of intent to the City of Sun Prairie. “Our experience has shown that removing negatively influencing factors from a patient’s daily experience allows participants in residential treatment programs to begin work on building life skills — skills that had been interfered with due to addiction.”
Crawford was the only one to speak at the commission meeting and urged the approval of the new facility.
During discussion, the commissioners echoed the need for the facility.
“The need for this in our community is huge,” remarked commissioner Barbara Bailey, who said there is not just need in Dane County, but also in Sun Prairie. “I have been in that building and I would say that it is very well suited for this use.”
“I think the community should take care of its own,” remarked District 4 Alder and commissioner David Virgell.
Dane County Supervisor Analiese Eicher, who is also a Sun Prairie Plan Commissioner, said she knew about the need for sober housing in the county and said she favored the proposed facility.
Mayor Paul Esser added his complements. “I am pleased that you are coming out here to do that,” he said.
In a related item, commissioners voted to recommend council approval of a zoning map amendment to rezone the site from SO to UR-12 and a certified survey map (CSM) to adjust the common lot line between 131 and 159 Clarmar Drive are being reviewed concurrently with the CUP. Parcel owner David Baehr told city staff he plans to redevelop the 159 Clarmar Drive parcel as a commercial use.
New Smith’s Crossing park site design OK’d
Acting on an approval recommendation from City Planning Director Joshua Clements, the commission voted unanimously to recommend council approval of a new Smith’s Crossing Community Park shelter, restroom and site design.
The park is located adjacent to Creekside Elementary School on O’Keeffe Avenue. Proposed structures will be located immediately east of the existing school parking lot, but west of the existing playground and gazebo. The amenities have been planned for several years and delayed from 2022 to make modifications to control costs.
The pavilion is made of pre-finished steel and has a footprint of approximately 1,500 sq. ft., while the separate restroom structure includes male, female, and family restrooms with a total of four fixtures. Site modifications include additional walkways to the pavilion and concrete apron around the restrooms.
Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Kristin Grissom said the proposal will now be let for bids by the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission before the Sun Prairie City Council reviews the bids and approves the final project cost.