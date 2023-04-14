The Jessie Crawford Recovery Center moved one step closer to final approval following a 6-0 approval recommendation from the Sun Prairie Plan Commission on Tuesday, April 11.

According to the staff report by City Planner Sarah Sauer and materials supplied to the city, the center would occupy an existing facility at 131 Clarmar Drive that was previously approved for a 20-unit, 28-bed elderly care community living arrangement if the city council gives final approval to the center’s conditional use permit.

131 Clarmar Drive
Buy Now

Faith Living Center, currently located at 131 Clarmar Drive in Sun Prairie (above) would be replaced with the Jessie Crawford Recovery Center if a conditional use permit backed by the Sun Prairie Plan Commission is given final approval by the Sun Prairie City Council.
Smith's Crossing Pavilion with restroom building in background

Acting on an approval recommendation from City Planning Director Joshua Clements, the Sun Prairie Plan Commission recommended city council approval of a new site plan for Smith’s Crossing Community Park to include a pavilion and a restroom facility (in background).

Tags