Northpointe senior apartments (2023)

A four-story, 61-unit senior apartment building will be part of the Northpointe development at 1050 East Main St. if the proposal is given final approval by the Sun Prairie City Council.

 City of Sun Prairie

Reviewing the proposed facility for the first time, the Sun Prairie Plan Commission accepted the design and location of the new Wetmore Park shelter as part of its March 14 agenda.

City Planning Director Josh Clements wrote in his report to the commission that construction of a new park shelter at Wetmore Park is an approved 2023 capital project.

Wetmore Park shelter (2023)

The new 1,546 sq. ft. Wetmore Park shelter will be located immediately north of the existing shelter, with a new orientation to allow for better sight lines of the park, playground, and splash pad areas.
Northpointe Town Homes (2023)

Fourteen attached townhomes available for rent will be part of the proposed Northpointe development at 1050 East Main St.