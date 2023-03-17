Reviewing the proposed facility for the first time, the Sun Prairie Plan Commission accepted the design and location of the new Wetmore Park shelter as part of its March 14 agenda.
City Planning Director Josh Clements wrote in his report to the commission that construction of a new park shelter at Wetmore Park is an approved 2023 capital project.
The new shelter will be located immediately north of the existing shelter, with a new orientation to allow for better sight lines of the park, playground, and splash pad areas. The design and amenities of the shelter, including orientation and restrooms, are the result of public input sessions held by the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department in 2021.
The indoor area of the shelter is approximately 1,540 sq. ft., featuring a warming room with three roll-up architectural glass garage doors, restrooms with interior and exterior access, serving room, and storage.
Roof structures will provide a covered area for outdoor seating on the north and south ends of the building, with space for approximately 9 picnic tables.
The new site includes additional concrete walkways around the building to accommodate additional seating, heavier foot traffic, and support the variety of events that take place at the park. A plan shared with the commission also shows a large sun inset into pavement on the exterior of one side of the shelter.
“We are excited to be moving forward with the shelter,” said SPPRF Director Kristin Grissom.
“I know that it was much needed,” remarked District 4 Alder and Sun Prairie Plan Commission member David Virgell.
Diana McFarland, a Sun Prairie School Board member and Sun Prairie Area School District representative on the commission, asked whether other parks have similar facilities.
Grissom replied that there is not a concession stand at any of the shelters, but pledged to examine the possibility of staffing the serving room as a concession stand in Wetmore and other parks with updates shelters as part of looking at parks business operations in the future. She said the Family Aquatic Center has a concession stand staffed during the open hours of the facility in the summer.
The serving kitchen and counter space will be used for facility rentals. McFarland said that would be useful for groups and organizations renting the shelter to host events.
“This is another giant step forward in the development of Wetmore Park,” remarked Sun Prairie Parks Commission Chair Barb Bailey, who is the commission’s representative on the plan commission, “and the use of that prime space in the middle of the city.”
Mayor Paul Esser asked about sustainability features of the new shelter. A representative with the design firm for the shelter said that the new shelter will have low flow toilets and water fixtures and tankless water heaters to avoid energy consumption. He said the company has explored solar panels but could not calculate a payback for their use on the shelter.
Plan Commission member and District 3 Dane County Supervisor Analiese Eicher said she was excited about the improvement coming to her neighborhood, as well as the investment by the city.
Commissioners unanimously approved the design and shelter location in the park.
Northpointe items backed for council OK
Commissioners recommended final city council approval of two items related to the development of a proposed mixed-use development featuring senior apartments, town homes and a retail user on the city’s far east side.
The commission voted unanimously to recommend council approval of a Certified Survey Map (CSM) to divide approximately 13 acres of land located at 1050 E. Main St. into three lots and one outlot.
Commissioners also recommended the council approve a General Development Plan (GDP) and Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) for a mixed-use development, with 75 units of housing, including senior housing, a commercial building and passive recreational space, at 1050 E. Main St.
The housing breakdown on Lot 1, located on the west side of the development along Highway 19, includes a four-story, 61-unit senior apartment building and 14 attached townhome units with a small children’s play area.
City Planner Ria Hull said in her staff report that the commercial development planned for the far eastern end of the property — shown in the plan as Lot 3 — included a retail store concept as an example only. To provide more flexibility on-site, the applicant is proposing to reduce the street yard setback on Town Hall Drive from 50 feet (Suburban Commercial standard) to 30 feet.
Both Lot 1 and 3 will be joined by a walkway on Lot 2 that includes the passive recreational space that will also be developed by the Lot 3 commercial developer, according to Hull.
Bronze Leaf condos recommended
Acting on a staff recommendation, the commission voted to recommend city council approval of a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to construct three duplex condominium units and one detached single-family condo unit on Bronze Leaf Lane, located on West Main St., east of South Westmount Drive.
One neighbor asked about the possible storm water drainage from the seven unit development, which will be constructed on a hill. Engineer Mike Calkins said he would talk with the neighbor about the plan, which he said adequately addresses any storm water run-off concerns from the hill.