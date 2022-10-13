City Planner Sarah Sauer said Cohen-Esreey Development designed the facade of the four-story, mixed use building at the northwest corner of Bristol and Main streets to appear as if it is actually three different buildings. The proposed building will contain 4,121 sq. ft. of commercial space as well as 110 residential units.
A new, four-story, mixed-use building has cleared the first hurdle to build on the site of the 2018 natural gas explosion that claimed the life of Sun Prairie Fire Capt. Cory Barr, injured two others and destroyed five structures in downtown Sun Prairie.
The Sun Prairie Plan Commission voted 6-0 for the city council to approve a general development plan and a precise implementation plan for Cohen-Esrey Development to construct the four-story building that will contain 4,121 sq. ft. of commercial space and 110 dwelling units. The 110 residential units will consist of 10 efficiency units, 60 one-bedroom and 40 two-bedroom units.
If the council approves both plans, the development will be constructed on the northwest corner of Main and Bristol streets and include three parcels with single family homes that stretch to North Street.
The development will also be constructed in an existing municipal parking lot and will provide public and private parking for residents.
Access to the rear parking (including bicycle parking) will be provided from Bristol Street. Bike parking is also provided outside of the commercial space on Main and Bristol Street. A 6-foot tall privacy fence along the west property line will screen the parking lot from residential uses to the west.
Among the unique features in the building are a roughly 20-foot wide pedestrian walkway provided at the street level to connecting the Main-Bristol sidewalk to the parking lot.
At the behest of Mayor Paul Esser, two Cohen-Esrey representatives explained the walkway would be an ideal location to place a memorial to Barr.
But the two representatives spent the most time discussing how storm water would be handled at the site.
At the request of District 1 Alder and North Street resident Terry McIlroy, the two representatives explained that storm water would be handled by constructing a storm sewer connection from the parking lot as well as a surface water inlet to handle any large rainfall (watch the video with the online version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
Commission backs increased notifications
Based on the recommendation from City Planning Director Joshua Clements, the commission voted 6-0 to recommend amending city ordinances regarding city notification requirements.
If approved by the city council, the City of Sun Prairie will increase notification requirements. Instead of notifying all residents within 200 feet of the proposed action by the Planning Division, the requirement will be increased to require notification for residents within 300 feet. In addition, the city is required to publish a legal notice in the city’s official newspaper, The Sun Prairie Star.
In addition, the city will require the person seeking the action to post a sign that clearly spells out the action to be taken whether it is a zoning action or new development, as well as the date, location and time for any hearing or action to be taken by the City of Sun Prairie. The department will continue to send press releases to the Sun Prairie Star but will also explore additional methods of electronic notice such as Survey Monkey or via the city’s website.
Part of the notification change will also involve a review of fees required to make the upgraded notifications, according to Clements’ recommendation.
Boys and Girls Club CUP recommended
On a 5-1 vote, commissioners recommended renewing a conditional use permit for the McKenzie Family Boys and Girls Club at 232 Windsor St. to upgrade the former parsonage at 222 Windsor St. for use as a youth training center and office space. In his report to the commission, Clements wrote that the club did not initiate modifications to the site or undertake the uses described in the conditional use within one year of approval — requiring re-approval.
According to Clements’ report, 222 Windsor St. will be used to create and provide live and recorded educational content to be available for all Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County youth members. Programming will include science, technology, engineering and math projects, training in skilled trades, family engagement opportunities, educational enrichment, virtual tutoring, and community training summits.
Commissioners voted 5-1, with Analiese Eicher voting against, to recommend council approval for the CUP.