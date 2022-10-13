Four-story mixed-use building at Bristol and Main

City Planner Sarah Sauer said Cohen-Esreey Development designed the facade of the four-story, mixed use building at the northwest corner of Bristol and Main streets to appear as if it is actually three different buildings. The proposed building will contain 4,121 sq. ft. of commercial space as well as 110 residential units.

 City of Sun Prairie

A new, four-story, mixed-use building has cleared the first hurdle to build on the site of the 2018 natural gas explosion that claimed the life of Sun Prairie Fire Capt. Cory Barr, injured two others and destroyed five structures in downtown Sun Prairie.

The Sun Prairie Plan Commission voted 6-0 for the city council to approve a general development plan and a precise implementation plan for Cohen-Esrey Development to construct the four-story building that will contain 4,121 sq. ft. of commercial space and 110 dwelling units. The 110 residential units will consist of 10 efficiency units, 60 one-bedroom and 40 two-bedroom units.

District 1 Alder and North Street resident Terry McIroy states concerns about the flow of storm water along the back sides of North Street residents' homes if the proposed four-story, Cohen-Esrey building is constructed without a way to handle the storm water adequately.

Representatives from Cohen-Esrey -- the same developers of the Landing at 818 -- discuss storm water drainage and other issues associated with the proposed four-story, mixed-use building to be constructed at the northwest corner of Main and Bristol streets. The property was where the natural gas explosion took the life of Sun Prairie Fire Capt. Cory Barr and will include a memorial to the 2018 event.

