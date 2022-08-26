It was deja vu all over again on Tuesday night, Aug. 23, when the Sun Prairie Plan Commission voted to recommend a general development plan amendment to remove a parking lot from Providence.
Commissioners were already considering two amendments — one to the GDP and one to the Precise Implementation Plan — to allow a common area at Prairie Trail Residences, 3061 Pleasant St., to be converted into three efficiency apartments.
The request included construction of an off-site parking lot at the northwest corner of Prospect Drive and Pleasant Street to accommodate the additional parking required with the new efficiency units.
Area residents — including one couple whose home would be located directly adjacent to the parking lot — objected to the addition of the parking during Tuesday’s commission meeting.
But it turns out the parking lot has been considered — and recommended for removal by the commission — before. In June 2020, T. Wall Properties initially requested approval of the proposed amendment to add three additional efficiency units but did not provide additional parking.
Both city planning staff and the Sun Prairie Plan Commission recommended final council approval of the request, but the Sun Prairie City Council voted to deny the request.
In voting to deny, alders cited existing parking problems in the Providence neighborhood and the initial commitment by the applicant to provide the residents with common space.
The proposed amendment is overall in compliance with the density for Providence and the Comprehensive Plan. According to a staff report by City Planner Sarah Sauer, in 2014, the council approved an amendment of the Providence GDP to allow construction of a 63-unit apartment building on the subject site.
Due to parking and design concerns raised by the commission during review of the PIP, final approval included a total of 54 units consisting of a mix of efficiency, one-bedroom, one-bedroom with den, and two-bedroom units with 63 bedrooms.
As outlined by the owner’s representative Nick Patterson during the commission meeting, both underground and surface parking is provided onsite that meets the requirements of the Providence GDP, which requires 1.5 stalls per efficiency unit, 1.75 stalls per 1-bedroom, and two stalls per 2-bedroom — the same as required by city ordinances.
The request for three additional efficiency units would therefore require five additional parking stalls, which will be met through the proposed off-site parking lot.
But Patterson — who was the only person to testify in favor of the parking lot and the additional units — said he didn’t think the parking was needed.
Several residents — including Harmony Street resident Jeremiah Sullivan, who builds homes in Providence — pointed out the previous action by the commission.
“We’re just revisiting what we did four years ago,” Sullivan told the commission. He said he didn’t think the parking lot could add value to the neighborhood. “It doesn’t really make sense that it’s 100 feet from a residence and 200 feet from the apartment building.”
Rebecca Leary, whose home at 3132 Prospect Drive would be 100 feet from the parking lot, expressed opposition to the plan. She said she learned only Tuesday morning that the parking lot would be discussed (an article detailing the plan commission’s Aug. 23 agenda appeared in the Aug. 16 issue of the Sun Prairie Star on page A1).
Leary, who said she learned about the consideration of the plan from her neighbor, said she was concerned about a reduced property value resulting from the construction of the parking lot next to her home.
“I am very, very opposed for many reasons to this proposal,” Leary told the commission and the audience watching on KSUN cable access TV.
Leary’s neighbor, Jackie Martindale — who told Leary about the commission meeting — initially said she was in favor of the proposal but changed her mind. She said she was in favor of the three additional efficiency units but against the additional parking.
Patterson told commissioners Prairie Trail Residences is 100% leased. “The demand is there,” he added.
But Patterson said while he appreciated the neighbors sharing their opposition to the parking lot, T. Wall was not seeking the additional parking. With 95 parking stalls or 1.75 spaces per unit, Prairie Trail Residences was exceeding what was needed for its tenants.
Two other Providence residents — both sisters — stated their opposition to the parking lot.
Bob Leary, Rebecca’s husband, used Patterson’s words against the proposal.
“I think the best thing you hear tonight,” Bob Leary said, “is from the rep himself — we don’t need it.”
Following the 26-minute hearing, District 2 Alder Bob Jokisch asked about concerns if the parking was not part of the amendment.
Community Development Director Scott Kugler explained the background: When parking calculations were made for Providence — one of two traditional neighborhood developments considered at the same time for approval by the city council — city planning staff mistakenly used on-street parking towards the neighborhood’s parking requirements.
Kugler said he has admitted the mistake many times over the years to different elected officials, including District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs. But he pointed out the council’s previous actions, which was why city planning staff recommended the additional parking spaces.
“I don’t feel the parking is necessary,” Kugler told the commission.
Jokisch said, pointing to previous city council discussions about parking requirements for multi-family development, that requiring the parking when it was not needed would contribute to the increased cost of housing. He asked whether the commission could remove the parking while leaving the added efficiency units in the plan amendments.
Jokisch also asked whether or not the lot could become a single family home if a parking lot is not constructed there. Kugler said he believed the commission could remove the parking requirement and that there was a chance some lots in the neighborhood could be used for single family homes, including the parking lot location.
Commissioner Jerreh Kujabi asked about the council’s previous action and if the commission should forward the plan without parking because of that action.
“They may vote it down,” said Mayor Paul Esser, who chairs the commission meetings.
Commissioners voted to remove the parking lot and recommended council approval of the amended plans with just the new efficiency units. Alders will consider the item as part of the council’s Sept. 6 agenda.
Even though Providence neighbors thought they were fighting city hall in regards to the Prairie Trail Residences parking lot, they learned sometimes city staff and plan commission agreement — as well as some deja vu — can win the day.