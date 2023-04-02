The Sun Prairie Plan Commission as part of its April 11 agenda will consider a conditional use permit for a treatment center to be located at 131 Clarmar Drive.
According to a press release from City Planning Director Joshua Clements, the Jessie Crawford Recovery Center is seeking approval of the CUP to allow an institutional land use at 131 Clarmar Drive.
A related item is seeking a rezoning of the property at 131 Clarmar Drive from suburban office to urban residential-12. A rezoning is also being sought for property at 159 Clarmar Drive from suburban office to urban commercial.
The Jessie Crawford Recovery Center, located at 2101 Sherman Ave. in Madison, received a $50,000 grant from Dane County for COVID-19 relief to provide more alcohol and other drug abuse treatment. Allowable grant activities included resource linkage or navigation—activities designed to connect individuals and families to services and/or resources and basic needs allocations for clients to promote safety and well-being.
An online listing with a website called Sober House Directory states that Jessie Crawford Recovery Center provides “sober housing, case management, and treatment services for men and women that struggle with mental health and/or substance abuse disorders.” JCRC currently has sober housing locations in Madison on all sides of the city, as well as in Janesville and Baraboo.
Clinical services include Individual Therapy, Outpatient Group Therapy, Intensive Outpatient Group Therapy, Family Therapy, Family Education Groups, comprehensive mental health, and substance abuse disorder assessments, referral services, and referrals for medicated assisted therapy.
A 2023 listing on seniorhousingnet.com for 131 Clarmar Drive lists the property as Faith Living Center for residents ages 55 and older with an assessed value of $1.3 million, according to Access Dane.
159 Clarmar Drive is a J-shaped property listed on Access Dane as being assessed at $234,800 in value. Multiple searches list a roofing company as the tenant of the property.
New Smith’s Crossing Shelter
Clements also said the commission will consider a request made by the City of Sun Prairie to review and approve the site plan for the Smith’s Crossing Community Park shelter, restroom, and site design. Smith’s Crossing Community Park is located at 2298 Yellow Daisy Lane in the Smith’s Crossing neighborhood.
Meeting, public comment information
The April 11 meeting will be held in the second floor Council Chambers of the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, 300 E. Main Street at 7 p.m. in a hybrid setting with in-person and virtual attendees.