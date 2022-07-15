After listening to nearly two hours of testimony in opposition, the Sun Prairie Plan Commission voted 4-3 not to recommend final city council approval of a proposed 123-unit apartment building a 14-dwelling unit condo building and a 48-dwelling unit condo building a 2701 W. Main.
CF Investments altered the plan since it pitched its concept plan proposal to the commission earlier this year, when neighboring residents also opposed the plan, citing the potential for increased traffic, noise and crime.
As proposed, the buildings share access from South Legacy Way, a surface parking area, and stormwater facilities. The buildings are arranged to face West Main Street.
But residents living in single family and duplex homes whose setbacks were less than 50 feet from the setback for the buildings said their privacy would be lost. One resident impacted by seasonal depression said the new development would complicate his condition enough to where he may even have to sell his home.
Opponents also criticized the proposed density of 34.8 units per acre, which is much more intense than the existing single family neighborhood density already existing in the neighborhood.
In his report, City Planning Director Josh Clements wrote that all of the proposed dwellings feature patios or balconies that protrude from the building façade, creating building texture and variation in the façade plane — meeting minimum requirements for architectural features in the compatibility standards. Clements recommended adding visual interest through door and window ornamentation, and enlarging balconies and patios to create additional outdoor spaces for residents.
And in an effort to disarm some critics, both Clements and City Community Development Director Scott Kugler showed exhibits demonstrating no loss in property value for single family homes located adjacent to apartment developments. They also used city statistics to show a higher number of police calls in recently approved single family neighborhoods than in recently approved apartment complexes.
To top that off, Clements said the city’s existing apartment vacancy rate is 5.17%, according to Sun Prairie Utilities. The city’s housing study said that vacancy rates of 5% or less meant the city essentially has no apartments available.
Developer Corey Frank from CF Development pointed out the new construction has a total estimated value of $35 million.
But neighbors criticized the city for failing to favor lower density, having an area park with sufficient amenities for all kids to use, and even ripping the city’s calculations for determining density there (read all the comments submitted in advance with the online version of this article at sunprairiestar.com) .
Mark Bremer told the commission what was happening was a rezoning without calling it that — instead designating it as a high density overlay area.
Bremer said he read the entire City of Sun Prairie 2019-39 Comprehensive Plan and nowhere did it mention the West Main Street area for high-density overlay. Instead of the apartments, Bremer suggested the city consider development similar to the density further west on West Main, where condos are about two units per acre.
“One of the things the applicant talked about was balance,” Bremer said. “How is going from [a density of] 4 units to 40 units balanced? That’s like me and a 50-pound kid on a teeter-totter.”
Joe Hitt mentioned he will lose his privacy with apartment residents peering into his home — something that resident Sarah Thomas also mentioned. She said she works from home and is concerned about noise the sport court areas and the dog walking areas will generate.
Thomas cited traffic crash statistics, which she said totaled 100 accidents at the Grand-West Main roundabout — and included her mother, who was involved in a crash when she came to visit Thomas.
“Right now,” one Covington Trail resident said, “I’m afraid all the work we did in building our home will go down the drain because we’re going to have to move.”
Fox Point North and Fox Point developer Ray Yunker told those in the audience that he helped to rehabilitate the Tall Grass Trail units in the late 2010s and built the Fox Point neighborhood as well as Fox Point North.
“I feel you’re turning your back on all our great work,” Yunker said, adding that city was “dumping a pile of you-know-what in the middle of the neighborhood.”
He criticized the city’s density calculations, which he said should have been closer to 50 units an acre. And he complained that the city was not talking with the Sun Prairie Area School District about crosswalks in the neighborhood because of increased traffic expected after Sun Prairie West High School — about a block north of the proposed development — is opening in late August.
Among the commissioners who initially favored the development: County Supervisor Analiese Eicher, who said the mixed apartment-condo development was located in the right place. But she said she was not ready to vote yes.
In the end, Eicher joined District 4 Alder David Virgell, commissioner Barb Bailey and Sun Prairie School Board member Diana McFarland in voting against recommending approval to the council.
But Mayor Paul Esser cautioned the Sun Prairie City Council would take the item up during its July 19 meeting when there would be no public hearing. “That’s a whole different level of approval,” Esser added after the vote was taken, “at that point.”
Heyday items Ok’d
Acting on approval recommendations from staff, the commission voted unanimously to recommend council approval of discontinuing portions of the Stonewood Crossing right-of-way within the Creek View Crossing plat, as well as the final plat for Heyday, and an approval of the Precise Implementation Plan for Heyday.
Heyday is the CR Devco development located at the corner of North Bird Street and Egre Road that contains 12 single-family lots, 4 multi-family lots, a community park, two stormwater outlots, and one additional outlot for private greenspace and future residential, on approximately 45 acres.
SPU certified survey map recommended
Acting on a staff recommendation, the commission voted to recommend council approval of a request from the Sun Prairie Utilities Commission to divide an existing 1.96 acre lot located at 125 W. Main St. into two lots — one for the SPU office and shop facility and the other for The Charles Crosse House.
Sidewalk cafe special uses backedCommissioners voted unanimously to recommend the city council approve an ordinance amendment that will allow sidewalk cafés as a special use for all indoor commercial entertainment uses. The ordinance currently allows
sidewalk cafes to operate only from April 15 through Oct. 31 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. on the sidewalk frontage of the abutting business establishment that has been issued the permit.