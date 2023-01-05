Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD) personnel responded to 24,557 calls for service in 2022—about a 1.2% increase over 2021’s total of 24,227.
Calls for service in 2021 represented an increase of 5.2% from the department’s tally of 22,955 in 2020.
Calls for service in 2020 reflected a drop of 9.9% from the department’s 2019 tally of calls for service.
The SPPD had 25,247 calls for service in 2019—an increase of 1,862 calls, or 7.3 percent, from 2018’s tally of 23,385 calls for service.
The 2018 figure represented a .08 percent increase from the 23,193 calls for service the SPPD received in 2017.
The SPPD recorded 23,193 case numbers in the year 2017—a decline of 1,358 case numbers in 2016, when the department recorded 24,551, or a 5.5 percent decrease.
Sun Prairie police received 24,551 calls in 2016—a 2.1 percent increase over the 24,023 calls received in 2015.
The 2015 call volume was a reduction from 2014’s 24,074 calls.
Sun Prairie police recorded 23,348 calls in 2013—a .02 percent decrease in call volume from 2012’s total of 23,890. The department logged 24,407 calls in 2011.
Sun Prairie police responded to 25,983 calls for service in 2010—an increase of 6.2 percent from 2009’s total of 24,366. In 2008, the department responded to 22,910 calls. In 2007, the SPPD tallied 23,110 calls—which represented a slight decrease from 2006’s final tally of 23,882 calls. In 2005, the SPPD totaled 24,065 calls, which was more than 2004, when the department tallied a total of 23,759 calls. In 2003, the department recorded a total of 23,256 calls. The department received 21,046 calls requesting assistance in 2002.
Calls for service, or case numbers, recorded by the Sun Prairie Police Department can include a wide variety of requests for assistance, ranging from motorist assistance and community connections by officers to major crimes.
MOKA to host first 2023 Coffee with a Cop
Join members of the Sun Prairie Police Department for the first Coffee With a Cop of 2023 on Monday, Jan. 23 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at MOKA, 900 Windsor St.
The mission of Coffee With a Cop is to “break down barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve by removing agendas and allowing opportunities to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know officers in your neighborhood.”
Two Hyundais stolen, one still missing
Sgt. Jason Lefeber of the SPPD said two Hyundai Sonata vehicles were reported stolen just hours and a half a mile from each other on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
The first report occurred at 9:32 a.m., when the owner reported a blue Sonata stolen from the 1300 block of O’Keeffe Avenue. Lefeber said the vehicle was later recovered.
The second theft was reported at 2:50 p.m. in the 1300 block of Sunfield Street. That vehicle has not yet been recovered, Lefeber said.
During the last year, the SPPD has experienced an increase in motor vehicle thefts much like agencies across the rest of the county.
Last September, SPPD Sgt. Chris Pederson said during the last several months, certain types of vehicles have been targeted in a manner where windows are broken, the steering column is damaged, and the vehicle is started by means other than a key. The thieves primarily have targeted Hyundai and Kia vehicles.
Hyundai has been working with and supporting local police departments to make steering wheel locks available for affected Hyundai owners and even offered wheel locks to deter would-be thieves. The SPPD gave their supply out last fall.
Hyundai also identified a Firstech/Compustar security kit for 2016-21 models that targets the method of entry thieves are using to access these vehicles. Individuals with questions about the program may also contact Ira Gabriel from Hyundai Motor America via email at igabriel@hmausa.com.
Barrett sworn in as county’s 53rd sheriff
Dane County Sheriff and Sun Prairie resident Kalvin Barrett took his official oath of office on Monday, Jan. 2 as Dane County’s 53rd sheriff.
His oath of office was followed with plenty of congratulations messages posted on social media, especially the Dane County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.
“Congratulations,” remarked 46th Assembly Rep. and Dane County Supervisor Melissa Ratcliff. “So appreciative of your work for our county!”
—Compiled by Chris Mertes