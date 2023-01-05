SPPD logo

Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD) personnel responded to 24,557 calls for service in 2022—about a 1.2% increase over 2021’s total of 24,227.

Calls for service in 2021 represented an increase of 5.2% from the department’s tally of 22,955 in 2020.

