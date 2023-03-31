Sun Prairie police and Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted the Madison Police Department with the arrest of two suspects sought in connection with a March 30 shooting on Tree Lane in Madison.
An extensive Sun Prairie police presence occurred during the noon hour near the Rolling Prairie Apartments on South Bird Street Thursday afternoon, when a Madison Police Department vehicle was also parked near the apartment complex.
The MPD released information stating that officers responded to a shooting in the 7900 block of Tree Lane at 10:49 a.m. on March 30, when officers located an adult male in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. The release stated officers attempted to render aid but the male victim died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the Tree Lane complex in Madison where the shooting occurred.
Information gathered at the scene led to the identification of two suspects, Jarvyous Davis and Charles Washington-White. Both were later arrested with the assistance of the SPPD and the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
MPD said Davis was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and aiding a felon, while Washington-White was booked into the jail on tentative charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and first degree intentional homicide. A jail booking post also indicated Washington-White was booked into the jail for charges that included misdemeanor bail jumping, contempt of court and operating without a valid driver's license.
The Madison Police Department Violent Crime Unit is continuing to investigate. An email sent Thursday night, March 30, to SPPD Public Information Officer Lt. Ryan Cox indicated Cox was out of the office until Tuesday, April 4.