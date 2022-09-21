The City of Sun Prairie revcently announced Cassie Hohlstein has joined the Sun Prairie Police Department as the new Coordinated Response Specialist.
The position will focus on assisting law enforcement in addressing community needs specific to mental health issues. Specifically, Hohlstein will be responsible for aiding officers with crisis intervention, emergency medical detentions, and referring individuals in need to appropriate resources throughout the community.
City Communications and Diversity Coordinator Jake King said Hohlstein is stepping into this role with significant knowledge and experience.
In her most recent position, Hohlstein held two roles of doing crisis and medication assisted treatment for the Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) program in Columbia County. During her time in this role, she coordinated with the jail lieutenant and nurses on referral process, services offered through MAT, and arrangement of drug injection before patient release.
Prior to that position, Hohlstein was a Crisis Social Worker and collaborated with local mental health and detox facilities in discharge planning.
Hohlstein graduated from the Oshkosh branch at the University of Wisconsin in 2018 with her bachelor’s degree in social work. After completing her undergraduate studies, she earned her master’s in social work with an emphasis in mental health and addiction from UW-Whitewater.
The position is the first of its kind for the SPPD and was created using money from the American Rescue Plan Act.
“This position provides an opportunity to offer greater support and service to individuals impacted by mental health issues,” said Sun Prairie Police Chief Mike Steffes. “The expertise Cassie will bring to our department is going to have a significant impact in the community.”
Hohlstein is looking forward to this work and serving Sun Prairie. King said she is eager to develop collaborative relationships that work together to reduce the stigma around mental illness and ensuring that all feel welcome.
“I am so excited to be the first social worker in the role of Coordinated Response Specialist,” said Hohlstein. “With my experience of working in the mental health field, I wanted to be a part of something bigger in the community and I’m so lucky I get to help build a program specific to Sun Prairie.”