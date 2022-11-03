Sun Prairie police arrested a 28-year-old Chicago woman following a traffic stop near the intersection of West Main Street and Ruby Lane on Oct. 28.

Lt. Ryan Cox said an officer pulled the vehicle over for no registration at 1:22 a.m., and the officer detected an odor of marijuana when talking with the driver at the vehicle window.

The Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center will host hunter sight-in beginning on Nov. 5.
Volunteers poured drugs into plastic bags during the semi-annual Drug Take Back Day held on Saturday, Oct. 29 behind the Sun Prairie Municipal Building. The SPPD collected a total of 45 lbs. of medications and other substances that will be properly disposed of, according to Sun Prairie Police Lt. Ryan Cox.

