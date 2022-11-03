Volunteers poured drugs into plastic bags during the semi-annual Drug Take Back Day held on Saturday, Oct. 29 behind the Sun Prairie Municipal Building. The SPPD collected a total of 45 lbs. of medications and other substances that will be properly disposed of, according to Sun Prairie Police Lt. Ryan Cox.
Sun Prairie police arrested a 28-year-old Chicago woman following a traffic stop near the intersection of West Main Street and Ruby Lane on Oct. 28.
Lt. Ryan Cox said an officer pulled the vehicle over for no registration at 1:22 a.m., and the officer detected an odor of marijuana when talking with the driver at the vehicle window.
The detection of marijuana resulted in the vehicle being searched, however. Officers located 25.2 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle as well as fewer than 25 grams of marijuana.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Angell Wynn, 28, of Chicago Ill., for possession of methamphetamine, then transported her to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Hunter Sight-In begins November 5
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office annual Hunter Sight-In kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Area hunters can prepare for the yearly Wisconsin deer hunt by sighting in their shotguns, rifles and pistols in a safe environment at the Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center at 5184 State Hwy. 19, located between Interstate 90-94 and Waunakee.
The sight-in is a tradition for many local hunters and is open Nov. 5, 6 and 11-18.
No appointment is necessary. The facility is open to the public between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. daily, with all shooters required to be off the range by 4 p.m. Citizens may only bring firearms that are legal for use in hunting deer in Wisconsin.
Experienced instructors will be on hand to provide assistance in the sighting and adjusting of firearms. There is a fee of $10 for the first gun and $5 for each additional gun.
Hearing and eye protection is mandatory and will be provided, or you may use your own.
Hunters will also be able to receive information about hunting laws, regulations and gun safety.
For additional information, contact the training center staff at 608-284-2400.
Stoughton man arrested after making inappropriate comments at Costco
Sun Prairie police arrested a 29-year-old Stoughton man for an active warrant on Oct. 31 after he allegedly made unsolicited comments to an employee at Costco, 2850 Hoepker Road, then refused to leave the store.
Cox said officers responded to the store at 3:41 p.m. and made contact with the man, who had an active warrant.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Bryce Marsh, 29, of Stoughton for a warrant, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed. He also received a trespass ban which means he can’t return to Costco as long as the ban is active.
SPPD takes in 45 pounds on Drug Take Back Day
The Sun Prairie Police Department collected 45 lbs. of items during the semi-annual Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications. Area residents were asked to drop off prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications along with vape pens or other e-cigarette devices with batteries removed.
The Sun Prairie Police Department maintains a 24-hour Drop Box for unwanted medications inside the Sun Prairie Municipal Building foyer at 300 E. Main St., but area residents can locate other Wisconsin drug disposal locations by using the website www.doseofrealitywi.gov .