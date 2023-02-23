Sun Prairie police arrested a 39-year-old Madison man Feb. 21 on a variety of drug possession charges, and then arrested his girlfriend on a drug-related charge and a warrant after she came outside of their Hart Road residence and encountered police.

The Dane County District Attorney’s Office charged Anthony Beckam with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver; possession of ecstasy (MDMA) with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana in connection with the incident.

