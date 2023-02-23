Sun Prairie police arrested a 39-year-old Madison man Feb. 21 on a variety of drug possession charges, and then arrested his girlfriend on a drug-related charge and a warrant after she came outside of their Hart Road residence and encountered police.
The Dane County District Attorney’s Office charged Anthony Beckam with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver; possession of ecstasy (MDMA) with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana in connection with the incident.
According to the criminal complaint, an officer noticed Beckam in his vehicle parked on Hart Road, and approached it. When the officer opened the parked vehicle’s door, he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from Beckam and inside the vehicle.
During a pat-down search, the officer located a plastic bag containing other smaller bags in Beckam’s pocket. Within the small bags, the SPPD officer could see what appeared to be a bag containing multicolor pills, two bags of a white powdery substance, and a blunt, which was free floating within his front right pocket. There was what appeared to be a bundle of assorted cash in the Beckam’s front left pocket. Beckam continued to attempt to move his hands — saying that he was “a good person who was caught up in something unfair.”
While searching Beckam’s vehicle during a probable cause search, the officer located a white/translucent container that contained a green leafy substance consistent with marijuana, a lighter and a blue bag under the front passenger seat that contained several bags of multicolored tablets, a bag containing medication capsules, and six sandwich style bags.
The suspect marijuana was weighed, which totaled 16.48 grams. The suspect marijuana was then tested, using a Duquenois-Levine Reagent testing kit, which produced a positive test result for marijuana.
According to the complaint, the suspect cocaine was weighed, totaling 23.07 grams. The “ecstasy” or MDMA was weighed, totaling 367.88 grams. The MDMA was then tested, using a Nark II methamphetamine/MDMA testing kit, which produced a positive test result for MDMA.
During the course of Beckam’s arrest, a woman came out from a nearby house. The woman turned out to be Beckam;s girlfriend, according to Sgt. Brandon Lingle of the Sun Prairie Police Department. Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested the woman — Holly Cheney, 37, of Winona Minn. — for possession of marijuana and a warrant, then transported her to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Police also arrested and transported Beckam for the previously stated charges to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
If convicted and sentenced to the maximum penalties for all alleged crimes, Beckam will receive 70 years imprisonment, be fined $201,000 and lose his driver’s license for 15 years.
Sun Prairie Police, with assistance from the Dane County Tactical Response Team, arrested a 26-year-old Sun Prairie man in connection with a Feb. 22 armed robbery attempt at McDonald’s, 505 A St.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said in a press release that at approximately 3:20 a.m., the SPPD received a report of an armed robbery that had occurred at McDonald’s. The victim reported the suspect used the drive-through lanes.
Upon reaching the window, the suspect exited the vehicle and approached with a handgun in his hand. The victim was able to close the service window and contact the police.
Surveillance images confirmed what the victim reported and provided a description of the suspect and the suspect vehicle.
Cox said the suspect fled in a vehicle which was located at an apartment complex just before 5 a.m. on Sunfield Street in Sun Prairie.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence, Cox said, and at approximately 11:25 a.m. — with assistance from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team — the suspect was taken into custody. Cox identified the suspect as Joseph A. Martin, 26, of Sun Prairie. Police searched Martin and arrested him for attempted armed robbery.
During the course of executing the search warrant, officers found a facsimile firearm matching what was used during the incident.