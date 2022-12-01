Police arrested a 34-year-old Spring Green man for possession of methamphetamine in connection with a Nov. 30 shoplifting investigation at Goodwill, 2111 McCoy Road.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said officers responded to the store at 5:01 p.m. to investigate a complaint that a male was concealing store purchases in his pockets and elsewhere in his clothing.
Police determined the suspect had warrants through Iowa County, Dane County and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
Cox said during a search of the male suspect’s vehicle, a white powdery substance was found on the floorboard. It was later identified as meth and weighed .8 ounces.
Upon completion of the investigation, Aaron Miller was booked into jail on one count of possession of methamphetamine. one count of bail jumping as well as the multiple previously listed warrants. Police transported Miller to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Miller also received a municipal citation for the retail theft in connection with the report at Goodwill, according to Cox.
Sun Prairie’s Shop with a Cop set for Saturday
The Sun Prairie Police Department will be celebrating its 23rd Annual “Shop with a Cop” program on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Shop with a Cop is a community-based program that assists specially selected elementary school students in shopping for their families at Christmas time, when they would not ordinarily be able to do so. Students are selected by school staff and shop with police officers from the SPPD who volunteer their time for the program.
“We have already had 22 great years and are looking forward to our 23rd with this successful program,” remarked Sun Prairie Police Officer Amy Bolling, who coordinates the program.
Children selected for the program shop with money donated by many special citizens and businesses from the Sun Prairie community.
The 23rd Annual “Shop with a Cop” day is Saturday Dec. 3, and starts at 8 a.m. with the children and the officers having breakfast provided by Gus’s Diner. From there, officers and child participants are transported by a Kobussen Bus to Walmart to shop for their families.
Afterwards, the children and officers are brought back to the Sun Prairie Police Department to wrap their gifts and also receive special gifts for themselves along with a special made t-shirt by Copperfire Tees.
The Shop with a Cop event will conclude at approximately 11 a.m., when the children return to their homes with their wrapped gifts for their families, awaiting Christmas Day.
“During the past 22 years we’ve been able to make Christmas a little brighter for almost 300 families in the Sun Prairie area and will continue to do so each year,” Bolling added. “This program is a great experience for both the children and the officers hoping to make the holidays a little nicer for everyone.”
For more information on this event or if you would like to make a donation to the program, contact Bolling by phone at 608-837-7336 or email abolling@cityofsunprairie.com.
Stoughton man arrested for lewd conduct
Sun Prairie officers arrested a 40-year-old Stoughton man Nov. 29 for lewd and lascivious behavior in public after an alleged incident in the parking lot at Target, 660 S. Grand Ave.
Cox said police received a phone call at 5:24 p.m. from a witness who noticed a male touching himself inside a vehicle parked in the parking lot. Police officers checked with Target staff and identified the possible suspect, who was eventually located.
Upon completion of the investigation police arrested Roy Acevedo Cisneros for lewd and lascivious behavior in public, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Police stop, detour traffic for woman laying on South Bird Street
SPPD officers stopped and detoured traffic after a 25-year-old female left a South Bird Street group home and decided to lay in the middle of South Bird Street.
“Our officers were out there for quite a bit of time trying to convince her to come out of the road,” Cox said.
Officers blocked the roadway, tried to work with her and group home staff with some assistance from Sun Prairie EMS paramedics.
The woman eventually go to her feet and began walking on the sidewalk when officers pulled her to the sidewalk to get her out of the road, took her into protective custody and transported her to a hospital for a psychological evaluation, according to Cox. No charges were issued in connection with the incident.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes