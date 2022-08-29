SPPD logo

Sun Prairie police on Aug. 26 worked with UW Police Department to peacefully resolve a situation involving a handgun in a vehicle that contained an adult male bound for UW Hospital from Winnebago Mental Health Facility for a mental health evaluation.

Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said UW police department through their dispatch center that a grandmother and a grandson were at route to the UW Hospital Emergency Room for the grandson to be seen.

