Sun Prairie police on Aug. 26 worked with UW Police Department to peacefully resolve a situation involving a handgun in a vehicle that contained an adult male bound for UW Hospital from Winnebago Mental Health Facility for a mental health evaluation.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said UW police department through their dispatch center that a grandmother and a grandson were at route to the UW Hospital Emergency Room for the grandson to be seen.
UW Police requested the SPPD to try and make contact with them and execute a traffic stop to verify the welfare of the grandson because of a report of a firearm inside the vehicle.
“They were very worried about them responding to the hospital with the grandson’s mental health stage with a firearm still inside the vehicle,” Cox said. He added the concern was based on information UW Police received during the trip.
Cox said SPPD was were able to locate the vehicle, stopped it along Highway 151 southbound near the Interstate, and made contact with the occupants.
Police were able to verify that there was a handgun in the car.
“The grandson was experiencing some mental health needs,” Cox said.
Officers were able to get them out of the vehicle safely, and UW Police Department responded and picked up the grandson to complete the transport to the hospital for psychiatric treatment, Cox said.
No arrests were made and no citations were issued in the incident, according to Cox.
Police arrest Sun Prairie teen for Fitchburg police
Sun Prairie police arrested a 17-year-old Sun Prairie male on Aug. 28 in connection with an apprehension request from the Fitchburg Police Department. Cox said Fitchburg police sent the apprehension request for the teen in connection with eluding police and operating a stolen vehicle.
Police located the male’s residence in the 300 block of West Elm Street and placed him under arrest at 8:23 p.m.
Sun Prairie man arrested for Aug. 21 domestic incident
Rock County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 23-year-old Sun Prairie man in connection with an Aug. 21 domestic incident.
Cox said the alleged female victim reported the incident on Aug. 27.
Police were unable to immediately locate the male suspect, but the SPPD received a notification on Aug. 27 that the suspect had been located.
Upon completion of the investigation, Rock County deputies located the suspect — Brian Hicks — and apprehended him on tentative charges of domestic disorderly conduct, domestic battery, domestic damage to property, domestic false imprisonment and domestic strangulation.
Sun Prairie police responded to the Village of Brooklyn, where Rock County deputies turned Hicks over to SPPD officers. SPPD officers then transported Hicks to the Dane County Jail in connection with the charges.
Alleged stalker gets police warning
Sun Prairie police on Aug. 27 issued a warning to a male stalker who allegedly had stalked a female to an address in the Providence neighborhood.
Cox said the female contacted police about the stalking incident after the male made contact with her in the parking lot of the East Towne Planet Fitness location. The female told police that while the male was hitting on her, he told her he knew where she lived, that she had a boyfriend, then gave her $100, told her to get her nails done, and said he would “take care of her.”
Cox said that “obviously disturbed the female,” who then reported the incident to police.
Sun Prairie police identified the suspect. “We made contact with the male half and advised him that he had made her feel uncomfortable and that there should be no further contact otherwise stalking charges would be considered,” Cox said.