Sun Prairie Police assisted Madison Police on Saturday, April 8 in searching for a missing 84-year-old woman in Madison.
Sgt. Brandon Lingle said police used a department K-9 and a variety of items such as drones to attempt to locate Patricia Sawyer-Kane after she was reported last seen near Kropf Avenue around 4 p.m. on April 8. A Silver Alert was issued through the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network.
Madison officers issued a follow-up alert on Monday, April 10 that Sawyer-Kane was located and is safe.
Wrong-way driver stopped, cited on 151Lingle said Sun Prairie Police Department officers also located and stopped a wrong-way driver on Highway 151 during the early morning hours on Saturday, April 8.
At 4:44 a.m., police received a report of a northbound driver driving in the southbound lanes of the highway.
Lingle said officers located the driver, got behind his vehicle and were successful in getting him to stop his vehicle. SPPD officers administered field sobriety tests. A preliminary breath test to indicate possible blood-alcohol content resulted in the driver blowing a .23 (the legal limit for blood-alcohol content is .08).
Dylan Kilian, 23, from Sun Prairie, received citations for first offense operating while under the influence, first offense prohibited alcohol concentration and driving the wrong way on a divided highway, then released to a responsible party.
City man jailed for meth, paraphernalia possessionSun Prairie officers arrested and jailed a 40-year-old Sun Prairie man April 10 after he attempted to conceal a glass pipe from patrolling officers.
Lingle said officers on patrol in the Major Way-Harvard Drive area at 2:43 a.m. noticed a male in a parked vehicle smoking a glass pipe. When the confronted the male, the officers noticed the driver was attempting to conceal the pipe. That resulted in a search of the vehicle, which uncovered .7 grams of methmaphetamine and another pipe.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Thomas Berray, 40, of Sun Prairie for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Erratic driver stopped, citedSun Prairie officers who noticed a female was driving erratically on April 7 stopped and cited the woman.
Lingle said at 2:46 a.m., officers notice the female’s driving, then stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Windsor and North streets.
Upon completion of the investigation, police cited Brittany Keys, 26, of Sun Prairie for auto following too closely, non-registration of auto, first offense-operating while under the influence and first-offense prohibited alcohol concentration, then released her to a responsible party.
Drug Take Back Day set for April 22The City of Sun Prairie, in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 behind the Sun Prairie Municipal Building at at 300 E. Main St. in downtown Sun Prairie.
The effort will continue to bring focus to the issue of prescription medication or drug abuse in Wisconsin. Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications. Find your nearest drug disposal location through the website www.doseofrealitywi.gov
Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all pharmaceuticals and trace amounts are showing up in rivers and lakes.
All waste pharmaceuticals must be generated by a household — no businesses are allowed.
Bring -- Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications. Vape pens or other e-cigarette devices (batteries removed).
Do Not Bring -- Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas), mercury thermometers.
Participants may dispose of solid, non-liquid medication(s) by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into a disposal box or into a clear sealable plastic bag. Plastic pill containers should not be collected. Blister packages without the medications being removed are acceptable.
Liquids will be accepted during this initiative. However, the liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging. Liquids without the original packaging will not be accepted.
Illegal substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of Drug Take Back Day and should not be placed in collection containers.
Community members are also reminded that many drug disposal boxes — including one located inside the Main Street foyer at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building — are open year-round for safe disposal of unwanted medications.
—Complied by Chris Mertes