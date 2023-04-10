Sun Prairie Police assisted Madison Police on Saturday, April 8 in searching for a missing 84-year-old woman in Madison.

Sgt. Brandon Lingle said police used a department K-9 and a variety of items such as drones to attempt to locate Patricia Sawyer-Kane after she was reported last seen near Kropf Avenue around 4 p.m. on April 8. A Silver Alert was issued through the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network.

SPPD logo

