Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Sun Prairie Police Chief Mike Steffes to serve as the Wisconsin Police Chiefs Association Representative of the Homeland Security Council.
The Wisconsin Homeland Security Council is a 16-member, non-statutory council tasked with the responsibilities of advising the governor on issues related to the state’s homeland security, coordinating state and local threat prevention and responses, and providing information regarding status of the state’s homeland security in Wisconsin.
The council works with local, state, federal, and tribal agencies, non-governmental organizations, and private industry to improve preparedness to threats to the state. Appointments of members are made by the governor.
The chair of the council is the Adjutant General, who also serves as the governor’s homeland security advisor.
The council has created the Homeland Security Strategy Workgroup and Cybersecurity Subcommittee that meets in between council meetings to focus on establishing strategic goals.
Non-member representatives from agencies and organizations such as the Wisconsin National Guard, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and others attend monthly meetings to contribute expertise to security efforts.
The inception of the council began with former Gov. Jim Doyle in March 2003 by executive order. Originally, the council was made up of seven members until 2013 when former Gov. Scott Walker expanded it to 16. It has continued by executive orders issued from subsequent governors.
“It is an incredible honor to serve on the Homeland Security Council,” said Steffes. “I look forward to applying my experience, knowledge, and dedication in order to provide the highest quality of service.”
Steffes will attend his first meeting in September. He will serve a term that expires at the will of the governor.
“The expertise Chief Steffes will bring to this council is invaluable,” said Sun Prairie City Aaron Oppenheimer. “He has served the Sun Prairie community with exceptional character and leadership.”