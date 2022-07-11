Sun Prairie and Dane County authorities confiscated an AK-style rifle and two other weapons during a July 10 response to a domestic disturbance on Hart Road.
Sun Prairie Police Public Information Officer Lt. Ryan Cox said police received a report at 5:46 p.m. about a physical domestic disturbance on Hart Road. A male teen called 911 to report his father was hurting his mother and threatening to kill her.
“When we arrived on scene, we did not get a response at the door,” Cox said.
When police called the son back, Cox said, officers learned the father may have armed himself.
“We then formed a perimeter around the residence and the suspect opened the door, ignored our commands to exit and then slammed the door shut,” Cox said.
Police were able to get the wife and teenage son out of the residence safely and evacuated the adjoining apartments as best they could and advised others to shelter in their basements.
“We were then coordinating a response with the Tactical Response Team from the sheriff’s office as well as negotiators when the suspect suddenly exited the residence unarmed,” Cox said.
After taking the suspect into custody, police searched the house and found two handguns and an AK style rifle.
“Through witness statements, we learned that the suspect had armed himself with that rifle when he first opened the door and was hiding it behind the door when he made contact with officers,” Cox said.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Matthew Marx, 41, of Sun Prairie for domestic disorderly conduct, domestic battery and domestic false imprisonment; possession of marijuana, possession of firearm as a felon and going armed while intoxicated.
Police transported Marx to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.