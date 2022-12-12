SPPD logo

The Sun Prairie Police Department logged 43 parking calls from Dec. 8-12, including citations issued for parking prohibited on a snow route. Combined with the 41 calls already handled by SPPD, that totals 84 snow route calls since Dec. 1.

From Dec. 1 through March 31, parking is not allowed on any designated snow emergency route in the City of Sun Prairie from midnight until 7 a.m. Snow route violations carry a $50 fine and the regulations are enforced whether or not there is snow on the ground. Snow routes are indicated by white/red signs along those designated streets.

Winter driving

Wintry weather could lead to hazardous travel conditions, so the Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD) is advising motorists to drive carefully.

