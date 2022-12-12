The Sun Prairie Police Department logged 43 parking calls from Dec. 8-12, including citations issued for parking prohibited on a snow route. Combined with the 41 calls already handled by SPPD, that totals 84 snow route calls since Dec. 1.
From Dec. 1 through March 31, parking is not allowed on any designated snow emergency route in the City of Sun Prairie from midnight until 7 a.m. Snow route violations carry a $50 fine and the regulations are enforced whether or not there is snow on the ground. Snow routes are indicated by white/red signs along those designated streets.
A 42-year-old Madison woman with five open misdemeanor cases was arrested and jailed following a retail theft investigation at Woodman’s Market, 1099 S. Grand Ave., on Dec. 10.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said officers responded to the store at 4:12 p.m. Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Elaine Karpinen, 42, of Madison for retail theft, trespassing, and, five counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, then transported her to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Winter safety reminders listed
The Sun Prairie Police Department reminds motorists driving in snow conditions to be prepared for winter conditions which could threaten their safety because rain and snow are being forecast intermittently during the next week.
“Traffic crashes are right at the top of that list. During the winter months of November 2021—March 2022 the Sun Prairie Police Department responded to 162 reportable traffic crashes,” said Sun Prairie Police Sgt. Jason Lefeber. “We urge everyone to plan your travels, prepare your vehicle, and be aware of conditions.”
To find a wealth of winter weather related information, look no further than the National Weather Service website out of Milwaukee: https://www.weather.gov/mkx/winter-wx-awareness Additionally, Ready Wisconsin, part of the Wisconsin Emergency Management Team, provides a great deal of information on winter weather safety. A list of items for an emergency winter kit is available on the ReadyWisconsin website at https://readywisconsin.wi.gov/make-a-kit/.