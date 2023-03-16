The Sun Prairie Police Department on March 13 received information of several people being contacted by someone impersonating a Sun Prairie officer — for the second time in as many months — in order to carry out a phone scam to receive payment from the victim due to missing court.

“This is similar to a previous scam in February,” said Sun Prairie Police Lt. Ryan Cox, who said the caller is also spoofing the non-emergency phone number of 608-837-7336. Spoofing occurs when a scammer is able to show a number that the scammer is not calling from — many times to get the victim’s confidence.

