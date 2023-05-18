Sun Prairie Police Department officers are still trying to locate a vehicle that fled from police investigating a May 15 assault of a high school-aged juvenile male who was assaulted near the intersection of Grand and Ironwood Drive.

According to Sgt. Jason Lefeber with the SPPD, officers responded to the intersection at 11:35 a.m. A subsequent investigation located a vehicle matching the description of the one the alleged assailants rode in, but a police attempt to stop the vehicle was unsuccessful.

Damaged Dane County Squad Car

A 29-year-old, five-year veteran Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries as a result of an early morning crash May 18 in the Town of Pleasant Springs.
Drug Take Back Day (2023)
Buy Now

Sun Prairie Police Officer Ben Pluim and Community Service Office Chia Xiong bundled up to show off some of the 113 lbs. of unwanted medications and supplements collected as part of the Sun Prairie Police Department’s Drug Take Back Day collection on Saturday, April 22, when temperatures struggled to reach the mid-30s.

Tags