A 29-year-old, five-year veteran Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries as a result of an early morning crash May 18 in the Town of Pleasant Springs.
Sun Prairie Police Officer Ben Pluim and Community Service Office Chia Xiong bundled up to show off some of the 113 lbs. of unwanted medications and supplements collected as part of the Sun Prairie Police Department’s Drug Take Back Day collection on Saturday, April 22, when temperatures struggled to reach the mid-30s.
Sun Prairie Police Department officers are still trying to locate a vehicle that fled from police investigating a May 15 assault of a high school-aged juvenile male who was assaulted near the intersection of Grand and Ironwood Drive.
According to Sgt. Jason Lefeber with the SPPD, officers responded to the intersection at 11:35 a.m. A subsequent investigation located a vehicle matching the description of the one the alleged assailants rode in, but a police attempt to stop the vehicle was unsuccessful.
Officers are checking videos and seeking witnesses who may have seen what happened; call the SPPD Tip Line at 608-837-6300 to report information.
Second arrest made in Burke shots fired incident
Dane County deputies made a second arrest in connection with an April 7 shots fired incident in Token Creek.
On Friday, April 7, at 2:02 a.m., deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the parking lot of a bar located at 6295 Portage Road in the Town of Burke after receiving a report of shots being fired. Upon arrival, deputies located numerous shell casings on the roadway.
Deputies processed the scene to identify potential suspect(s), and first arrested Jeffrey M. Murray, age 43, of Madison for one count of second degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon related to the shots fired call.
On May 15, deputies announced they arrested Michael J. Ware, age 37 of Glenwood, Ill., who was booked in to the Dane County Jail on a parole hold along with tentative charges of second degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
“We believe all involved have now been identified,” remarked Lt. Krista Ewers-Hayes with the Dane County Sheriff’s Department. “Thank you to anyone who may have submitted a tip or information.”
Deputy injured in crash
A Dane County Deputy received injuries in an early morning crash on May 18.
Dane County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer said at 4:48 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash involving another deputy in the Town of Pleasant Springs.
Kenneth B. Perry, age 55 of Polar Grove, Ill., was exiting I-90, but failed to yield to the deputy in the roundabout at Highway N, T-boning the deputy’s sport utility vehicle.
Perry left the scene of the crash, but was found by anther deputy a short time later.
The 29-year-old deputy was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is a 5 year veteran of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies booked Perry into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges, including Operating While Intoxicated, Hit and Run and Resisting and Obstructing. The Wisconsin State Patrol is handling the crash investigation.
Prior to the crash, Dane County deputies arrested three other intoxicated drivers during their overnight shift.
State tops in spring Drug Take Back collections
The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) on May 17 announced that Wisconsin ranked number one throughout the country for the most prescription medications collected during the spring 2023 Drug Take Back.
Wisconsin collected 55,472 lbs. of unwanted medications this fall. Wisconsin has collected a total of 1,148,917 lbs. of unwanted medications since Drug Take Back began in 2010 under the leadership of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
Wisconsin ranks third in the nation for the most medications collected since inception, falling only behind California with 1,344,373 lbs. and Texas with 1,338,115 lbs. collected.
Nationwide, since inception, 17.3 million lbs. of unwanted medications have been collected during Drug Take Back events.
Two Drug Take Back days occur during each year — one in the spring and one in the fall. DOJ partners with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) to organize and promote Drug Take Back throughout Wisconsin. Drug Take Back provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.